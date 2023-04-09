 Albuquerque speed enforcement camera citations are on the rise but the money isn't adding up: Here's what we know - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque speed enforcement camera citations are on the rise but the money isn’t adding up: Here’s what we know

By D'Val Westphal / Journal Editorial Page Editor

CAMERA CITATIONS UP LAST MONTH: After a dip to 3,977 Automated Speed Enforcement tickets in February, the number of citations jumped to 5,228 in March.

From when the program began in May through March, 47,236 citations at $100 a pop have been issued. So where has that money gone?

First, 67% of those cited have paid their fines, according to Scott Cilke of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development. That works out to 31,648 offenders. Last month Mayor Tim Keller proposed booting vehicles that had three or more unpaid camera tickets if found parked on city property.

Second, the city website, cabq.gov, says there have been “a total of 1,414 community service hours completed since the program started,” which equals around 353 offenders. Those who get a ticket in the mail can pay it, schedule a hearing or do four hours of community service. Cilke said recently Roadrunner Food Bank has been the favored go-to for those opting to clear a citation by giving back to the community.

If we count community service in the paid column, that leaves us with 31,295 citations paid, for $3.1 million collected.

Third, back in April 2022, Keller emphasized “our goal here is behavior change. We’re not going to gain any points or profit for this program for citing people. That’s not what it’s about. It is about behavior change.” He said then citations would cover the cost of the program and any leftover money would go toward Vision Zero projects — which include things like traffic calming devices. He explained if the program is used to its full capability (and people actually pay their fines), that could mean up to $100,000 annually for the traffic safety initiative.

Hold onto your hats and grab those calculators. According to the city website, so far it has paid vendor NovoaGlobal just over $600K. There’s also the cost of hearing officers and staff, those who review the camera footage and mail the citations, as well as the actual paper citations and postage.

Cilke says “after covering the program’s expenses and providing 50% of post-expense revenue to the state, the program has generated over $500,000 for the Vision Zero program to make additional safety improvements.”

Stay tuned for how the city makes the math work out.

WHERE THE CAMERAS ARE NOW: As for up-to-date speed-camera locations, Cilke says 12 are up and running, on eastbound and westbound Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo, northbound Unser at Tower, southbound San Mateo near Montgomery, westbound Lomas at Virginia, northbound Unser at Flor del Sol, westbound Central between Tingley and New York, eastbound Coal at Cornell, westbound Lead at Mesa, westbound Montgomery at Jennifer (between Pennsylvania and Wyoming) and eastbound Montgomery at Julie (between Louisiana and Pennsylvania), and 98th at Tower.

WE NEED A CLEANUP ON AISLE PDN: That request comes from JW, who asks in an email “who is responsible for trash clean up on Paseo del Norte on the west side of Interstate 25? Both sides are extremely trashy, and I believe this is a huge embarrassment to Albuquerque, especially those of us who live on the West Side.

“It seems to only get cleaned up around Balloon Fiesta time. I saw crews out (on a recent January) morning cleaning PDN on the east side of I-25. Why does it get frequently cleaned and not the west side?”

Kimberly Gallegos, who handles information for the state Department of Transportation’s District Three Office in Albuquerque, says “maintenance crews have scheduled this area for cleanup about every two to three weeks. Please be assured that crews do clean up both east and west sides of I-25 along PDN.”

But it’s not an easy job. Gallegos explains “with the recent winds and weather, the upkeep has become extremely difficult. There are also no shoulders there and so crews must walk the length of the roadway to pick up trash along the sides. I have passed along the message to our maintenance crews to schedule a day of litter cleanup along this stretch.”

NO WEIGHT LIMIT ON EAST PASEO DEL NORTE: Ruth Friesen asks via email “why are there heavy dirt-hauling trucks on Paseo del Norte when the road is weight-limited? This has been going on for months. They enter Paseo from Eubank, north of Paseo. Some days there are three trucks between Eubank and Interstate 25. Some gigantic hole must (be) being dug there. Whose palm did they grease to be allowed on Paseo, and will the company reimburse the cost of wear and tear on the road?”

Nobody’s and no — the New Mexico Department of Transportation confirms on Paseo “there is no weight limit east of I-25.”

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque speed enforcement camera citations are on the rise but the money isn’t adding up: Here’s what we know

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque speed enforcement camera citations are on the rise ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a dip to 3,977 Automated ... After a dip to 3,977 Automated Speed Enforcement tickets in February in Albuquerque, the number of citations jumped to 5,228 in March. From when ...
2
City officials seeking a new location for shelter shuttle ...
ABQnews Seeker
City officials are looking for a ... City officials are looking for a new homeless shelter bus stop to replace a problem-pl ...
3
New Mexico mystery writers spend evenings poring over evidence. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Members of Croak and Dagger enjoy ... Members of Croak and Dagger enjoy writing and solving murder mysteries together
4
10 facilities in New Mexico offer abortion services; DOH ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Human Services Department says it ... The Human Services Department says it has been working to make it easier for people to get birth control and to pay for abortion ...
5
Isotopes win despite Salt Lake's Jo Adell setting franchise ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes got the win, ... The Albuquerque Isotopes got the win, but Salt Lake's Jo Adell homered again, setting a franchise record for HRs in six-consecutive games.
6
"You can't deny me now": Mendoza stuns Fundora, wins ...
ABQnews Seeker
For most of the first six ... For most of the first six rounds, Mendoza had done little to suggest an upset was in the offing. Now, with the WBC interim ...
7
Rockies' special assistant, former manager Clint Hurdle, spends week ...
ABQnews Seeker
In his second season as a ... In his second season as a special assistant with the Colorado Rockies, Clint Hurdle spent the past week with the Isotopes.
8
BCSO: Fatal crash on Albuquerque's West Side
ABQnews Seeker
At least one person was killed ... At least one person was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 40 near 98th Street in Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said ...
9
APD: Homicide victim found in car wreck
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police found a person fatally ... Albuquerque police found a person fatally wounded from a gunshot wound inside a crash in northeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning, according to a police ...