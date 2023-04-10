Rockies’ special assistant, former manager Clint Hurdle, spends week with Isotopes

The white spiked hair and 6-foot-3, barrel-chested presence of Clint Hurdle was hard to miss this past week at Isotopes Park.

And the Colorado Rockies hope the commanding presence of a 65-year-old former player, coach and manager now in his second year as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, will start paying dividends this season and beyond — and not only for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

The entire Rockies organization is now in Year 2 of a very public, and unapologetic approach to the farm system that not all teams take.

They want to learn to win, not just stick with the decades old approach in the minor leagues of emphasizing only player development over team success.

With that in mind, maybe Hurdle seems like an odd choice.

“I have a lot of failure to pull from, you know?” Hurdle dead panned. “Throughout my time as a player (10 years, more than 500 games played) and throughout my time as a coach and a manager (a career record of 1,269-1,345 and win percentage just south of .500), I’ve experienced some good, and I’ve had plenty of struggles to draw from, too.”

Hurdle says he’s fond of telling young players when introducing himself to them a go-to line that seems to always break the ice.

“I tell them I’m in a pretty small group because I played in a World Series, I coached in a World Series and I’ve managed in a World Series,” Hurdle says. “There’s not a lot of guys who have ever done that. And guess what? I lost all three times. That usually warms them up to me.”

Hurdle, who visited the Isotopes twice last season and hopes to have three trips here this season, says his primary goal is making sure what’s happening with the players, coaches and the franchises in each city is aligned with what the organization mapped out throughout spring training. He even refers to himself as a GPS — “I’m here to sort of let them know when we’re getting off course a bit.”

The former Rockies manager points out the organization was a success overall last season, though most of the winning was done at the levels below Triple A. And he makes no bones about it, the Isotopes need to be better this season, which will only help the Rockies do the same.

“We need to raise the bar of our level of execution here,” Hurdle said. “We’ve got a good group of guys that came from our Double-A team last year that had a pretty good, solid season. … We finished second organizationally in wins, and only (62) of them came here.”

Hurdle said he believes that this year’s Isotopes roster is going to win and the prospects in the organization are in good hands in Albuquerque.