New Mexico mystery writers spend evenings poring over evidence. Can they solve this murder whodunit?

“The car was in the lake.”

“The subject was struck in the head by someone he was facing, so as soon as we find out who is left handed …”

It’s a Tuesday night and members of Croak and Dagger, an organization of local mystery writers and mystery fans, are playing a game.

It’s a murder mystery game, of course. Because when these people get together, murder is always on the scene.

“The secretary had nothing to gain, right?”

You go, girl

Croak and Dagger is the New Mexico chapter of Sisters in Crime, an organization founded in 1987 to champion women mystery writers.

The New Mexico chapter, formed in 2004, has 30 members. Like Sisters in Crime, Croak and Dagger’s membership is not limited to authors. It also includes aspiring writers, people who enjoy reading mysteries and even men.

Bernalillo resident J.L. (Janet) Greger, 75, is the author of the Science Traveler series of mystery/thriller novels featuring epidemiologist Sara Almquist. In the latest entry, “Bungle in the Jungle,” Almquist tackles malaria, dengue fever and political unrest in Brazil. Just another day on the job.

“In Croak and Dagger, we focus on getting publicity for our books, getting ideas for our books and working with libraries,” Greger said.

Chapter members go on field trips to places such as morgues, police stations and FBI offices. They rotate displays of members’ books among area library branches and have donated funds and books to more than 50 of New Mexico’s smallest libraries.

“There was a sealed letter that had to be mailed.”

Cold case crimes

Croak and Dagger’s monthly meetings usually consist of listening to guest speakers, writers talking about their latest books, law enforcement officers or forensic specialists talking about criminal investigation.

But on this night, Greger, head of the chapter’s hospitality and special events committee, decided to challenge members with a game of deduction. The setup is this. More than 20 years ago Cary Underwood, the owner of a vineyard, mysteriously disappeared. But when an earthquake reveals where his body has been hidden all these years, investigators – using old police reports, new police reports, newspaper articles, etc. – take up a very cold trail in pursuit of the murderer.

“We have never done this before,” Greger said. “I thought this would make for a more lively meeting and appeal to younger members.”

But only seven people, an uncommonly small number, show up this night for the meeting at Albuquerque’s First Unitarian Church. And not one of them is young. Greger soldiers on, however, dividing those present into two teams competing to identify the killer. Alluding to a piece of evidence, she points out:

“You notice there were no fingerprints from Cary on it.”

Not so cozy

Croak and Dagger member Ann D. Zeigler blames her whole life on Nancy Drew, the teenage girl amateur detective who appears in a series of mystery novels aimed at young readers.

“I learned to read before I went to school,” Zeigler, 75, said. “On my first day in first grade, while the other kids were learning the alphabet, I was reading Nancy Drew. I got sent to the principal’s office.”

Zeigler ended up pursuing a career in law, becoming a trial lawyer specializing in bankruptcy fraud. After dealing with embezzlers and liars, she finds it difficult to get into cozy mysteries, a subgenre in which the detective is usually an amateur in a small community and sex and violence happen off stage.

“Sweet ladies who run bake shops don’t speak to me,” she said. “And since I spent so much of my professional life with FBI agents, I find books with FBI agents doing amazing things so out of line I just can’t read them. The work FBI agents do is pretty rigidly set out in a little box.”

Zeigler has written two nonfiction books, “Tips Lawyers Wish You Knew” and, with Ernesto F. Rojas, “Preserving Electronic Evidence for Trial.” But she’s working on a trilogy of mystery/suspense novels featuring a woman archaeologist and a male international business consultant.

Sandi Hoover, 79, Croak and Dagger vice president, is a geologist by training and a naturalist by inclination. Among other things, her career included time as executive director of the Houston Audubon Society. Hoover is the author, with Jim Tritten, of a mystery/suspense novella titled “Panama’s Gold,” and is now working solo on a sequel. Her main character is a woman environmental lawyer named Lanny Mitchell.

She said the work in progress is no cozy.

“Lanny, in a fit of rage and to protect her husband, kills a man with a machete,” she said. “I didn’t know she was going to do it until it was there on the page.”

Ideas all around

Lee Higbie, 81, is one of the men in Croak and Dagger. Using the pseudonym of BJ Creighton, he has written “Ebolavirus,” a bio-terrorism thriller set in Atlanta and the Middle East, and “No Sanctuary,” which takes place at Rowe Sanctuary, a wildlife sanctuary along the Platte river in Nebraska.

“I get my novels from things I am thinking,” Higbie said. “We were volunteering at Rowe Sanctuary and were in these plywood blinds, 4 feet by 8 feet. How can you coop two people up in something like that and they not kill each other.”

Margaret Tessler, 86, is a former president of the chapter. She has written seven mysteries, six of them in a series featuring immigration lawyer Sharon Salazar. She describes her mysteries as cozies with an edge.

In “Glass Houses,” an unsettling series of events is touched off when Sharon notices something wrong at the home next door.

“I live in a mobile home park and feel reassured when I see my neighbor,” Tessler said. “But what if I saw something amiss, something that was not right. That’s where I got the idea.”

Crimes of passion

“Lying and having a reason to kill are two things that will take you to the top (of a suspect list),” Greger said, encouraging the teams of gamers as their investigations get into crunch time.

Linda Triegel, 80, Croak and Dagger president, sifts through pages of evidence.

“Not really my thing,” she said. “I’m not good at solving mysteries.”

Triegel’s writing roots are in romance. Back in the 1980s and ’90s, she wrote about 10 novels in the subgenre known as Regency romances.

“But I like the atmosphere and the characters in cozy mysteries,” she said. Writing under the name of Elly Kirsten, Triegel has turned out a cozy mystery titled “Civil Blood” and is working on a sequel. “Civil Blood” is set in a small New England town during a theater festival. Diana Quick, who is opening a bed and breakfast in the town, discovers the body of a local man. What at first appeared to be an accident turns out to be murder.

“The town is like the Connecticut town I grew up in,” Triegel said.

Whodunit

Time’s up. In just slightly more than an hour, the two teams have narrowed the list of suspects down to one they believe is the murderer.

Obviously the folks in Croak and Dagger know murder. Both teams arrive at the same solution and it is the correct one.

“That was kind of fun,” Zeigler said. “It made for a challenging experience for us.”

Spoiler alert. The business partner did it.