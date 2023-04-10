New Mexico lawmakers approved $10M for a reproductive health care clinic in Doña Ana County. What’s next to make that a reality?

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pledged $10 million for a reproductive health care clinic that includes abortion services in Doña Ana County.

Now, that money has been officially approved as part of this year’s capital outlay bill.

While certain groups have already begun working on planning a facility that would offer a broad spectrum of reproductive services, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office could not say yet which organizations will receive the funding.

“The $10 million in capital outlay is to plan, design, and construct a reproductive health clinic in Doña Ana County,” spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said. “An organization or organizations that put forth plans that meet the needs of reproductive health care for individuals in Doña Ana County will receive that capital.”

She added that the Governor’s Office has “been in conversations with a broad coalition of reproductive health care groups on what their vision is for this project.”

With the inclusion of millions of dollars in the capital outlay bill to fund a clinic that offers abortion services, almost every Republican legislator voted against the bill. Traditionally, capital outlay bills pass almost unanimously.

Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, called the inclusion “a slap in the face” and said a center that offers abortions is a “very controversial issue to fund.”

“We fund things within our districts that are like roads and infrastructure improvements, security for our schools – never an abortion clinic or anything of that type,” Brandt said. “It’s basically saying we don’t care about your religious beliefs, we don’t care what you think, we don’t care what your constituents believe.”

The capital outlay bill ended up passing the Senate 27-13, with almost every Democrat voting for it. Democratic Sen. Shannon Pinto of Tohatchi voted no, while two Republicans – Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales and Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec – voted yes.

In the House, the bill passed 41-26 with all Republicans voting against it and all Democrats – except for Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde and Rep. Anthony Allison of Fruitland – voting for it.

“Capital outlay bills pass unanimously every year with about 30 seconds of debate,” said Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, adding that he objected to taxpayer money being used on a building for a private business. “This year it did not because of that $10 million. A billion dollar capital outlay and $10 million was the debate – the whole debate.”

Meanwhile, organizations working to expand access to reproductive health care have been having conversations with the University of New Mexico Hospital and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains about a joint venture for a clinic.

Adriann Barboa, the New Mexico policy director for Strong Families New Mexico, said a memorandum of understanding between the entities has been drafted, but has not yet been signed.

“This is the first time I have ever seen collaboration like this in which these large entities are at the same playing level as two local community organizations,” Barboa said. “We have the same power and decision making around this center. We’re forming a community-centered board.”

A spokesman for UNMH said it is “just one of many seats at the table” and referred all questions to the Governor’s Office. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains did not respond to questions.

Early start on clinic

In 2021 – before Texas enacted Senate Bill 8, which banned abortion after six weeks, and before the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade – Bold Futures NM and Strong Families New Mexico began working with UNM on a scoping grant to determine where it should open a reproductive health care clinic, said Charlene Bencomo, the executive director for Bold Futures in Las Cruces.

The group settled on Doña Ana County and soon, she said, Planned Parenthood also wanted to be involved.

As conversations with community members continued, many pointed to a lack of access to all kinds of reproductive health care, not just that associated with abortions, Bencomo said.

“As a person who was born and raised here in southern New Mexico I can certainly say that waiting lists for just a general Pap smear can be months long even for a person who has insurance and meets all those check marks that you would think would allow someone to just have access to those types of services,” she said.

Now, Bencomo said, they’re working on making the plan a reality. The expected time frame is anywhere from one to two years and quite a bit more money still has to be raised.

As New Mexico has become a destination for those from other states seeking abortion services, advocates say the state has to “go beyond Roe” to make those services, and other health care, more accessible for far-flung, diverse communities.

“Choice is not a choice if you don’t have the income to get there, you don’t have the means…,” Barboa said. “We in New Mexico – because of the work we’ve been able to do – we’re able to go beyond Roe, and a lot of what that really means is actually providing some of the very basic health care services in our rural communities.”

She stressed that Medicaid in New Mexico already covers abortion care and a lot of what the clinic will be doing is expanding access to health care throughout the state.

“This clinic with or without that $10 million is going to be a community driven, full spectrum reproductive health clinic that does serve from the very basic needs, to abortion care, to trans to folks needing (care),” Barboa said.

For more details about New Mexico abortion services, read another Journal story here.