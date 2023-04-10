10 facilities in New Mexico offer abortion services; DOH plans hotline to provide information

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order last August expanding access to reproductive health care in New Mexico directed state departments to review existing access to abortion care and come up with a plan to expand it and make it more easily affordable and accessible, especially in rural and under-served parts of the state.

It was the same executive order that designated $10 million in capital outlay money for a clinic in Doña Ana County.

Dr. Laura Parajón, the deputy cabinet secretary for the Department of Health, said part of the review included determining exactly how many facilities offered abortion services. The answer? Ten across Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Rio Arriba counties — seven of which offer procedural abortions.

She said the DOH is working on creating a website with this information as well as launching a hotline to help people navigate where to get a broad spectrum of reproductive health services as well as funding, lodging and more.

“We are looking at who is least able to get access and what we found is — some of the data shows — those in rural areas, low income, adolescents, uninsured and gender diverse,” Parajón said.

For its part, the state’s Human Services Department said it has been working, even before the executive order, to make it easier for people to get birth control and to pay for abortion services. This includes expanding a pilot program that offers long-acting reversible contraception in school health care centers.

Acting Medicaid Director Lorelei Kellogg said the HSD made changes to the Medicaid program, including that providers can now submit a bundled claim for reimbursement for abortion services rather than submitting claims for individual services — like an ultrasound, office visit, etc. — separately. It also got a higher reimbursement for maternal and child health codes and has been working on establishing a doula program that is reimbursable by Medicaid.

