“You can’t deny me now”: Mendoza stuns Fundora, wins WBC interim title

This one, Brian Mendoza said of his stunning victory over Sebastian Fundora on Saturday, was not for the doubters.

It was for the believers.

And there are, no doubt, far more of those today than there were before Mendoza’s crushing left hook and follow-up right hand sent the heavily favored Fundora crashing to the canvas.

With the victory outdoors at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Mendoza, who grew up in Rio Rancho, took a huge leap into the consciousness of the boxing community.

Now, with the WBC interim super welterweight title belt secure around his waist, more and still greater opportunities should follow.

Mendoza (22-2, 16 knockouts) entered Saturday’s bout a 6-to-1 underdog against the previously unbeaten Fundora (now 20-1-1, 13 KOs). For most of the first six rounds, Mendoza had done little to suggest an upset was in the offing.

Through those six rounds, Fundora — nickamed “The Towering Inferno” for his unique, 6-foot-6, 154-pound frame — had thrown 100 more punches than Mendoza and had landed almost twice as many.

Between rounds six and seven, Fundora’s cornermen speculated that the end might come soon.

They were right and wrong all at once.

Mendoza said afterward he was never hurt and never discouraged through those first six rounds.

“You have to kill me to get me to stop,” he said during a post-fight news conference.

Then, in the opening seconds of round seven, Fundora threw a lazy right jab out of his southpaw stance and aimed a left hand at Mendoza’s midsection. He’d left himself wide open.

Right on cue, Mendoza — nickamed “La Bala,” Spanish for “The Bullet” — connected flush on Fundora’s jaw with that left hook.

Fundora staggered like a drunk but, to his misfortune, did not immediately go down. Mendoza followed with a powerful right and another glancing left as Fundora sprawled to the canvas.

Fundora clambered back to his knees as the referee Ray Corona counted but showed no desire, perhaps no ability, to get back to his feet. Fight over, 39 seconds into round seven.

At one point during the news conference, Mendoza choked up, relating how, in his hotel room before leaving for the venue, he’d looked in the bathroom mirror and seen that kid of 15 who’d begun the quest that culminated in Saturday’s victory.

“Sorry,” he said.

No apology needed.

Mendoza began his career as an amateur under the tutelage of Albuquerque’s Fidel Maldonado Sr., then turned pro nine years ago at the age of 20. Though he kept winning, career progress was slow.

In 2018, seeking more opportunities, Mendoza moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

His five years in Las Vegas have not caused him to forget his roots. He gave New Mexico, as well as Maldonado, his original trainer, a shout-out after the fight.

The move to Vegas paid off with his signing by Top Rank, Inc., one of the sport’s most powerful promotional firms. But after his first professional loss, by eight-round split decision to Larry Gomez in November 2019, he and Top Rank parted ways.

A victory by 10-round decision over Thomas LaManna pointed the needle back up, but a loss by the same route to the still-unbeaten Jesús Alejandro Ramos turned it downward again.

Then came an upset knockout of former world champion Jeison Rosario last November, leading to Saturday’s interim title bout against Fundora.

Now, the future seems unlimited.

What’s next?

Saturday’s victory should put Mendoza in line for a chance to erase the “interim” from his title against the winner of a yet-to-be-set fight between WBC super welter champion Jermell Charlo and challenger Tim Tsyu.

Charlo and Tsyu were to have met on Jan. 28, but a broken hand suffered by Charlo has pushed the fight back to perhaps July.

Mendoza has worked and waited this long. Now 29, he’ll keep working and waiting as long as it takes.

“A year ago, nobody cared who I was, nobody cared what my name was,” he said. “I’m here.

“You can’t deny me now.”

Believe it.