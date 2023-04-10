Isotopes win despite Salt Lake’s Jo Adell setting franchise home run record

The Albuquerque Isotopes blasted four home runs and held off visiting Salt Lake 11-10 on Sunday to split the six game home series and improve to 5-4 on the season.

But it wasn’t the long balls of the home team that set a Minor League Baseball record for home runs last season that was the real story this past week at Isotopes Park.

Salt Lake Bees’ Jo Adell, an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A affiliate, again had his way with the Isotopes’ pitching staff and enjoyed the thin air of Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

His sixth-inning home run on Sunday gave him a homer in six-consecutive games — each of the past six days in the Duke City — setting a franchise record for most consecutive games with a home run.

SIX STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A HOMER FOR JO ADELL@Angels | @SaltLakeBees pic.twitter.com/5HGhu3p66C — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 9, 2023

He added another homer in the eighth inning, for seven in the six-game series.

His then record-tying homer on Saturday came on his birthday and his round-tripper in Thursday’s game was recorded as traveling 460-feet.

And this week is hardly the only time he’s had home run success in Albuquerque.

The 24-year-old former first round (10th overall) draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 out of Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky, has made a career, it seems, off home runs at at Isotopes Park. Including both of Sunday’s long balls, Adell has now hit 11 home runs in 16 career games in the stadium.

On the season, Adell is hitting .353 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. All seven of the home runs and 12 of the 15 RBIs came vs. the Isotopes.

MONDAY FOR THE TOPES: Off day before the team starts a six-game road series at El Paso.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Isotopes host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

