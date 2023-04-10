City officials seeking a new location for shelter shuttle stop

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

City officials are looking for a new homeless shelter bus stop to replace a problem-plagued pickup/dropoff spot north of Downtown Albuquerque – the latest ripple from last year’s decision to close Coronado Park.

The city had previously shuttled people from Coronado Park to the remote Westside Emergency Housing Center and back again. But when the city shut down the park last August to break up a large, unsanctioned encampment that had developed on-site, it also had to relocate the shuttle stop. It moved about a block east to First and Indian School.

That has proven messy.

While an average of 20 to 34 people used the stop to get to the WEHC, a larger number set up camp.

At least 100 people were sleeping in the area, city spokeswoman Katie Simon said, prompting city and state intervention last week.

“It had gotten quite large, which is why we had to do something about it,” Simon said.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation erected fencing to deter camping and the city worked with nonprofits to relocate 167 people. Simon said most are in hotels or motels on eight- to 12-week stays, while others were taken to area shelters.

The city’s Family and Community Services Department is currently exploring alternative sites for the shelter shuttle stop, one of just three around the city that provide daily roundtrip service to the WEHC.

Simon said the city is looking for something suitable – particularly when it comes to keeping clients near other services – but the city has not yet zeroed in on a few specific locations.

“I think there are a lot of options under consideration,” she said.