The art of the brew – CNM trains students in the craft with state-of-the-art equipment

The future is bright for students enrolled in the Central New Mexico Community College’s beverage production and management program.

What began as a brewing program in 2016, which partnered with local breweries to use their equipment and provide a hands-on experience for students, now has a state-of-the-art brewing facility for brewing beer, distilling spirits and making wine.

“We actually have four brewhouses,” lead instructor Antonio Fernandez told the Journal during the facility’s final construction. “It includes everything that we need to produce beer from start to finish. The brewhouses, mills, fermenters, Brite tanks, including fermenters for making the wine and the spirits and a nice spirits still, lab space, demonstration space, sensory classrooms; it’s completely state of the art. It’s beyond any kind of expectation I ever had that I might actually get to work on.”

The beverage production and management program launched its distilled spirits classes for the spring 2023 semester.

“We have a 100-gallon still, that’s a combo pot, a column still, so we’ll have full flexibility for making all kinds of spirits from pot stilled Irish whiskey and agave spirits, all the way up to neutral grain spirits that we can use to make vodka, gin, all those kinds of things,” Fernandez told the Journal.

The beverage and production management program currently has 63 students enrolled.

“I’ve been pushing them really hard this semester,” Fernandez said. “The beer making production classes already produced three or four batches of beer on the full-sized system. So far, they have two pale ales, a Czech lager, and a German Schwarzbier.”

The student produced beers have been used for sensory analysis, draft system training, and have been served at a few CNM events.

“We’re only licensed at the moment to serve it on campus,” Fernandez explained. “We are working on updating our licensing so we could do some more things with it.”

Students have also produced distilled spirits on the new equipment this semester.

“We started on the distilled spirits production at the beginning of this term,” Fernandez said. “So we have two levels of classes going and they’ve already produced rum, vodka, gin, agave spirits, and single malt whiskey and bourbon whiskey. Those are in barrels starting to age as we speak.”

The aged spirits will not be ready for consumption before the semester’s end but will be used as learning tools.

“Since we’ll be having yearly classes, we’ll basically be kind of starting kind of a vertical aging process,” Fernandez said. “And then that will become part of the program where the students are actually able to evaluate things like the whiskey as they’re aging a year at a time just to see what flavors are developing.”

Students also are learning about the styles and history of winemaking. The hands-on production classes will launch in August for the 2023 fall term to coincide with the grape harvest.

“The base of these programs are very similar,” Victoria Martinez, associate dean of the school of business, hospitality, and technology, previously told the Journal. “Our distilling students will be using those brewhouses as the initial part of the distilling process. So all of our students will be selecting raw ingredients, they all learn similar equipment, they all learn about maintenance and about safety, and about the different styles. Where they really differentiate is those production courses and then in their advanced courses. So our beverage production and management associate of applied science has three concentrations: distilled spirits, brewing and wine. So students can choose to specialize in a concentration in any of those three areas.”

Learning the industry as a whole is the biggest strength of the CNM beverage program.

“In order to be competitive and successful, you kind of have to have that kind of cross appeal and cross purpose,” Fernandez told the Journal. “The better prepared and the more base knowledge across all the disciplines that prospective employees have, like our students, the better off they’re going to be in helping them move all the industries forward.”

Anyone interested in enrolling in CNM’s beverage production and management program can visit cnm.edu. Prospective students must be 21 years of age.

“You can get a certificate in as little as a single term, covering production classes and equipment and maintenance or you can go for a full associates of applied science in one of our beverage production programs,” according to Fernandez. “That is generally a two-year program. It gets more in depth with more science, more management. The program definitely can prepare you for more than just the making beverages side of things. People are starting to realize that it is a real career. It’s a business opportunity that we’re teaching.”