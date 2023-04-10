 Taliban ban restaurant gardens for families, women in Herat - Albuquerque Journal

Taliban ban restaurant gardens for families, women in Herat

By Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have banned families and women from restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Afghanistan’s northwestern Herat province, an official said Monday. The moves followed complaints from religious scholars and members of the public about mixing of genders in such places, he said.

It was the latest in a slew of restrictions imposed by the Taliban since they took power in August 2021. They have shut girls out of classrooms beyond sixth grade and women from universities, most types of employment, including jobs at the United Nations. They are also banned from public spaces such as parks and gyms.

Authorities say the curbs are in place because of gender mixing or because women allegedly are not wearing the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, correctly.

The outdoor dining ban only applies to establishments in Herat, where such premises remain open to men. Baz Mohammad Nazir, a deputy official from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue’s directorate in Herat, denied media reports that all restaurants were off limits to families and women, dismissing them as propaganda.

It applied only to restaurants with green areas, such as a park, where men and women could meet, he said. “After repeated complaints from scholars and ordinary people, we set limits and closed these restaurants.”

Azizurrahman Al Muhajir, who is head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Herat, said: “It was like a park but they named it a restaurant and men and women were together. Thank God it has been corrected now. Also, our auditors are observing all the parks where men and women go.”

Nazir also denied reports that sales of DVDs of foreign films, TV shows and music are banned in the province, saying that business owners were advised against selling this material because it contradicted Islamic values.

Shopkeepers who did not follow through on the advice eventually saw their shops closed, Nazir added. He also denied local media reports that internet cafes have shut down in Herat, but said that gaming arcades were now off-limits to children because of unsuitable content. Some games insulted the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure in the Great Mosque at Mecca toward which Muslims turn when praying, and other Islamic symbols.

“Internet cafes, where students learn and use for their studies, are necessary and we have allowed them,” Nazir said.

Home » News » World » Taliban ban restaurant gardens for families, women in Herat

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico lawmakers approved $10M for a reproductive health ...
ABQnews Seeker
Next comes a conversation about what ... Next comes a conversation about what organizations will be involved and what their roles will be
2
New Mexico mystery writers spend evenings poring over evidence. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Members of Croak and Dagger enjoy ... Members of Croak and Dagger enjoy writing and solving murder mysteries together
3
'You can't deny me now': Mendoza stuns Fundora, wins ...
ABQnews Seeker
For most of the first six ... For most of the first six rounds, Mendoza had done little to suggest an upset was in the offing. Now, with the WBC interim ...
4
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed 35 bills Friday. Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
The governor faced a Friday deadline ... The governor faced a Friday deadline to act on bills passed in the final days of the 2023 legislative session. Here's a look at ...
5
City officials seeking a new location for shelter shuttle ...
ABQnews Seeker
City officials are looking for a ... City officials are looking for a new homeless shelter bus stop to replace a problem-pl ...
6
Albuquerque speed enforcement camera citations are on the rise ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a dip to 3,977 Automated ... After a dip to 3,977 Automated Speed Enforcement tickets in February in Albuquerque, the number of citations jumped to 5,228 in March. From when ...
7
Final tax package: What survived — and what didn't ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's what survived — and what ... Here's what survived — and what didn't — in the massive tax package approved by lawmakers: Approved Rebates of $500 for individual taxpayers. Married ...
8
APD: Homicide victim found in car wreck
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police found a person fatally ... Albuquerque police found a person fatally wounded from a gunshot wound inside a crash in northeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning, according to a police ...
9
'The Revolutionists' combines wit, beauty and strong women
ABQnews Seeker
"The Revolutionists" opens at the Adobe ... "The Revolutionists" opens at the Adobe Theater on Friday, April 14, running on weekends through May 7.
10
Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The club's Vice President/General Manager John ... The club's Vice President/General Manager John Traub, who has been on board since the beginning, recently gave us his list of memorable moments or ...