 Downtown coffee shop Buds & Beans closes permanently - Albuquerque Journal

Downtown coffee shop Buds & Beans closes permanently

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Downtown bar and coffee shop Buds & Beans ABQ has closed permanently, according to an April 3 Instagram post from the business.

Since 2022, Buds & Beans has offered coffee, beer and plant cuttings from its Downtown location at 119 Gold SW. The business was known for hosting local artists and their work, as well as events like silent discos and Drag Bingo.

Military veteran Jonathan Joiner opened Buds & Beans in March 2022, and brought beer, wine and CBD mocktails to the menu last August.

“Though we won’t be a business in Downtown Albuquerque anymore, we want to push the importance of continuing to support downtown businesses,” read the April 3 Instagram post.

