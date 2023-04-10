Photos: Albuquerque honors three local centenarians during 100th day of the year By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Published: Monday, April 10th, 2023 at 2:56PMUpdated: Monday, April 10th, 2023 at 2:57PM Kiku Kato, 101, left, Leonides Montoya, 99, and Sadie Benson, 105, pose for photos during a birthday party celebration at the North Valley Senior Center in Albuquerque on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Leonides Montoya, 99, talks with Kiku Kato, 101, during a party in their honor at the North Valley Senior Center in Albuquerque on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Kiku Kato, 101, left, and Sadie Benson, 105, are recognized during a birthday party at the North Valley Senior Center in Albuquerque on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Community members celebrate a birthday party for Leonides Montoya, 99, at the North Valley Senior Center in Albuquerque on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Sadie Benson, 105, talks with Kiku Cato, 101, during a party at the North Valley Senior Center in Albuquerque on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of5 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Albuquerque honors three local centenarians during 100th day of the year Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All The art of the brew - CNM trains students in the craft with state-of-the-art equipment The future is bright for students enrolled in the Central New Mexico Community College's beverage… Photos: Albuquerque honors three local centenarians during 100th day of the year Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4 LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at… More ABQnews Seeker