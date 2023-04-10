 Police investigate fatal ATV crash in the Gila National Forest - Albuquerque Journal

Police investigate fatal ATV crash in the Gila National Forest

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in the Gila National Forest last week.

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said officers were called to State Road 35, near the Gila National Forest Wilderness Ranger District Office outside of Mimbres, for a crash around 11 p.m. on Friday.

“The initial investigation indicates that a Polaris Sportsman ATV, driven by Alexander Harry Yazzie, 35, of Hurley, NM was traveling on State Road 35,” Wilson wrote in a news release. “For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting Yazzie and his 39-year-old female passenger.”

He said Yazzie died at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to a hospital in an unknown condition.

“Alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, and helmets were not utilized,” Wilson said.

