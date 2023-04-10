Speaker Kevin McCarthy, candidate Yvette Herrell to make announcement in Las Cruces tonight

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be in Las Cruces this evening to make an announcement with fellow Republican and former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell.

Herrell hasn’t publicly announced her campaign to reclaim New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, which she represented from 2021-2023. But she has already filed her “statement of candidacy” for the 2024 race with the Federal Election Commission.

Herrell was narrowly defeated in November by Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who won by about 1,300 votes — less than a percentage point.

The district, which is rooted in southern New Mexico but stretches into Albuquerque’s South Valley and West Side, has been one of the most hotly contested House races in recent elections. It has switched between Republican and Democrat after the last four elections.

Though Vasquez is only a few months into his first term, the 2024 race for the seat is already shaping up to remain competitive.

This month, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced that Vasquez’s seat is one of 37 House seats that are being targeted by Republicans in the 2024 election because the GOP thinks the Democrats are vulnerable.

Similarly, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee recently named Vasquez one of 29 “frontline” members, who the committee said are the most at-risk of losing their seat in 2024.

Herrell and McCarthy of California will be making their announcement at the Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.

Last week, Vasquez made public appearances with two members of the president’s Cabinet to talk about New Mexico projects that are going to be funded with an infrastructure law that was a key piece of legislation for the president’s first two years in office. He pointed out that Herrell voted against the spending package.

“My predecessor didn’t vote for the infrastructure bill, partly because she feared that there wouldn’t be oversight over these broadband grants,” Vasquez said at an event announcing $40 million to expand broadband in rural New Mexico. “In New Mexico, we have great contractors, we have transparency, and we’re going to continue to work as delegation … to make sure that these projects are carried out, and that (the funding gets) to the places that need it the most.”