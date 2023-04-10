 Lujan Grisham headed back to Washington D.C. to undergo second knee surgery - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham headed back to Washington D.C. to undergo second knee surgery

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, shown delivering her State of the State Address to legislators in January, traveled to Washington D.C. on Monday for knee surgery. The procedure is the second of its kind in three months for the governor, who experienced complications after a January surgery. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is headed back to Washington D.C. this week to undergo her second knee surgery in three months.

A spokeswoman said the Democratic governor experienced complications from a January surgery she underwent to fix a torn anterior cruciate ligament, meniscus damage and other issues.

Those complications include a small fragment of bone that came loose during the initial surgery. That material will be removed during this week’s procedure, said Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Maddy Hayden.

“This surgery is nowhere near as significant as the full knee replacement procedure she underwent in January,” Hayden added.

Lujan Grisham has received some criticism from Republican lawmakers for traveling out of state for the medical procedure, but previously told the Journal she had been a patient of the doctor performing the surgery when she served three terms in Congress.

Meanwhile, the governor will also meet with federal officials while in the nation’s capital this week.

As of Monday, she had meetings planned with officials from the Department of Justice, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security and the White House, according to the Governor’s Office.

The governor is currently scheduled to return to New Mexico on April 17.

Per the state Constitution, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will serve as acting governor while Lujan Grisham is traveling out of state.

