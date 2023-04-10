 Oklahoma man awaiting trial in 2021 fatal crash in Albuquerque later convicted of federal drug crime - Albuquerque Journal

Oklahoma man awaiting trial in 2021 fatal crash in Albuquerque later convicted of federal drug crime

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Weston Hill (MDC)

A man charged with killing a motorcyclist in a 2021 crash in Albuquerque was later convicted of drug charges in Oklahoma and sentenced to five years in federal prison, court records show.

Weston Hill, 31, was extradited to New Mexico in March to face charges in the April 2021 death of Victor Garcia, who was struck and killed while riding his motorcycle on Atrisco Vista SW.

Hill, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty Monday in 2nd Judicial District Court to charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in Garcia’s death.

Hill remained in custody Monday at the Metropolitan Detention Center. No trial has been scheduled in the case.

“I as always will simply emphasize that all of our clients are legally innocent prior to a conviction whether by plea or trial; and our office is committed to providing Mr. Hill with an appropriately vigorous defense,” Hill’s attorney, Douglas Wilber, said in a written statement.

In the days after the fatal crash, a district court judge rejected a prosecutor’s motion to hold Hill in jail pending trial, according to court records. The conditions of Hill’s release included a prohibition on drug possession.

But on May 10, 2021 — about two weeks after the fatal wreck — Hill was arrested by police in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for possession of 46 grams of heroin and six ounces of methamphetamine, federal court records show.

Hill pleaded guilty in September to possession of meth with intent to distribute and sentenced to five years in federal prison, according to records filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Oklahoma.

Hill was extradited to New Mexico as a “borrowed prisoner” to face prosecution in the vehicular homicide case, Assistant District Attorney Guinevere Ice said in recent motion.

Prosecutors allege Hill was driving north on Atrisco Vista SW when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a motorcycle driven by Garcia on April 25, 2021. Garcia died at the scene.

Hill and his passenger then allegedly fled the scene on foot, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Hill was later arrested at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after a resident reported that he and the passenger were knocking on doors and asking directions to a motel, the complaint said.

