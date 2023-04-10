UNM backs off tuition hike, OKs increase in student fees and employee raises

University of New Mexico regents on Monday said no to a proposed 3% tuition increase and yes to a budget that would give university employees a raise. Regents expressed hope increased enrollment would help fund the budget.

Regent Robert Schwartz pointed out that the university has seen “huge” increases in enrollment in the past couple of years, and that the university should expect at least a small increase in the coming year.

“It might be worth taking a little chance and figuring out whether we can provide these services without the tuition increase, it would only take 300 new students, for example, to bring in that same tuition that 3% increase will bring us,” Schwartz said.

Last month, a UNM committee made up of three regents sent a proposed budget to the full board seeking 3% increases in tuition and fees.

The full board of regents, however, was concerned about the tuition raise and instead voted for one of two alternative recommendations included in the proposal.

Voting unanimously, the regents signed off on a budget that keeps tuition flat but would increase fees 5% over two years — a 3% bump in mandatory student fees in fiscal year 2024 and a 2.05% increase to come on fiscal year 2025.

Next school year, tuition and fees for in-state students would be $11,124, which is $245.29 more than the current year. In the proposal, in-state students would have paid $11,380 per year.

“(Tuition)’s too high for some students and there are some people who can’t study here for that reason, and I think that keeping that tuition lower in itself will bring in students who will change the nature of the budget,” Schwartz said.

Regent Randy Ko also talked in favor of keeping tuition flat.

“We need to think about providing that education for a diverse ring of students and for those students who are low income … making sure that financial considerations don’t stand in the way of talented individuals and quality education,” he said.

Branch campuses won’t raise tuition or fees at all next year.

Though regents expressed hope that more students will attend UNM in the coming years, Provost James Holloway said UNM is predicting enrollment will stay flat after seeing the size of the freshman class increase in recent years amid the rollout of an Opportunity Scholarship in the state.

Holloway argued that funds obtained from the proposed tuition increase would have been used for faculty recruitment and retention, to support student success and more areas of education “of importance to the state,” enhance IT services and cybersecurity and improve student safety on campus.

“UNM has about a decade history of … making commitments with a kind of hope that we will figure out a way of doing them, and that has led us to significant difficulties,” Holloway said. “We have found ourselves short a number of times.”

State appropriations to UNM’s main campus are slated to increase 9.6%, going from about $222 million in the 2023 fiscal year to about $244 million in the next fiscal year.

The budget OK’d by regents adds $9 million in new recurring funding requests.

The university plans to follow through on giving university employees an average 6% raise, but the UNM administration’s plan gives managers leeway in how to spread out the money.

Employees making under $60,000 would get 6% to 9% raises. Those making between $60,000 and $100,000 would get 4% to 8% raises and employees making more than $100,000 would get 3% to 7% raises, according to budget documents. Unions will negotiate how the money is distributed among employees who are part of unions.

UNM budget at a glance

Tuition and fees proposal

– Current: $10,879 per year

– Next year: $11,124 per year

State appropriations

– FY2023: $222 million

– FY2024: $244 million

Employee raises

– <$60,000: 6% to 9%

– $60,000-$100,000: 4% to 8%

– $100,000+: 3% to 7%