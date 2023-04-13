Albuquerque Taxpayer Assistance Center offering tax help

The IRS opened the Albuquerque Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) on April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6200 Jefferson St. NE for face-to-face help for taxpayers.

Normally, these centers are open during the week and people should have appointments to receive services. But during these Saturday hours, walk-ins will be accepted for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. Tax return preparation is not a service provided at IRS TACs.

If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for additional help on these services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

For more information on the special Saturday openings, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours. For a snapshot of the most requested customer service topics, see Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide. The IRS encourages people to explore IRS.gov before traveling to an office.

PNM invites customers to thank linemen

As a community, we always thank our first responders. However, we often forget one particular group of responders who help power our communities every day: Linemen. The electricity that powers our lives is an essential part of the world we live in and so are the employees who face inclement weather and obstacles to restore power, more often than anyone realizes. Tuesday, April 18 is National Lineman Appreciation Day and PNM is offering customers a chance to send a personalized thank you card to those linemen who work in our neighborhoods.

Now, and throughout the entire month of April, customers are encouraged to visit PNM.com/ThankALineman and fill out a thank you note for PNM crews. You can even upload your own personal photos!

Sustainable Building Tax Credit web portal launch

The Energy Conservation and Management Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department has launched a new web portal to accept and certify applications for Sustainable Building Tax Credit certificates from residents who take steps to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient.

The new portal went live on April 4. The Sustainable Building Tax Credits were updated in 2020 and 2022 through amendments to state statutes governing personal and corporate income taxes. There are two types of tax credits available under the program — one for installation of certain energy-efficient products in existing residences and another for commercial renovation and new construction projects.

The legislation governing the personal income tax credit also includes provisions that offer extra incentive for making upgrades that reduce energy use and lower utility costs in affordable housing units or homes occupied by low-income residents.

7th annual FFNM Awards ceremony is April 25

Family Friendly New Mexico is hosting its 7th annual awards ceremony meant to recognize businesses in the state that are committed to creating a family friendly workplace. The awards ceremony is to be held on Tuesday, April 25 at the Sandia Golf Club, 30 Rainbow Road. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A panel discussion will feature highlights from award recipients “that are pushing the boundaries in their fields with innovative and inclusive workplace policies that stand out from the rest,” FFNM Executive Director Zoe Otero-Martinez said.

Celebrating Life 2023 to feature authors, experts

A multi-day event focused on wellness, wisdom and wonder will be held from May 6 to 14, according to a news release from Sunny505.

The event — called Celebrating Life 2023 — will be entirely virtual, and will feature a cast of 100 leading wisdom keepers, authors, experts, thought leaders, musicians, film and documentary makers and luminaries.

“This is a rare opportunity to take a pause from the noise and tumult of the outside world and experience a genuine infusion of hope and possibility and learn from this remarkable collection of experts about how to live longer, healthier and more rewarding lives and that it is never too soon or too late to learn new skills and to share our dreams,” George Cappannelli, a cofounder of the event, said in a statement.

To register for the free multi-day event, head to CelebratingLife2023.org.