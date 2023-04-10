Tamaya Resort on lockdown: What we know

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa remains on lockdown Monday evening as officers investigate reports of an active shooter, although no shooting has been confirmed.

Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo Police Department, said there were no injuries and no deaths reported and he could not confirm if shots were fired.

“At 1413 hours this afternoon regional communications received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Hyatt Regency Resort,” Weaver said. “Officers were there by 1416 hours — 3 minutes later. At this point active operations are going on.”

He said he is not aware of any suspects in custody.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the investigation, said Lt. John Castañeda. He said that he had heard one of the early calls reported “some type of altercation” as well as reports of a “possible active shooter.”