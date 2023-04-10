 Tamaya Resort on lockdown: What we know - Albuquerque Journal

Tamaya Resort on lockdown: What we know

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa remains on lockdown Monday evening as officers investigate reports of an active shooter, although no shooting has been confirmed.

Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo Police Department, said there were no injuries and no deaths reported and he could not confirm if shots were fired.

“At 1413 hours this afternoon regional communications received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Hyatt Regency Resort,” Weaver said. “Officers were there by 1416 hours — 3 minutes later. At this point active operations are going on.”

He said he is not aware of any suspects in custody.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the investigation, said Lt. John Castañeda. He said that he had heard one of the early calls reported “some type of altercation” as well as reports of a “possible active shooter.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Tamaya Resort on lockdown: What we know

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
ABQnews Seeker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A Louisville ... LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including ...
2
Española man pleads guilty in 2019 beating death of ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Española man pleaded guilty Monday ... An Española man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2019 beating death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada, whose body was found in the ...
3
Tamaya Resort on lockdown: What we know
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating reports of an ... Police are investigating reports of an active shooter but no shooting has been confirmed.
4
Heinrich weighs in on governor's vetoes, expressing displeasure about ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's sweeping line-item ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's sweeping line-item vetoes of a massive tax bill have drawn criticism from some fellow Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Martin ...
5
Oklahoma man awaiting trial in 2021 fatal crash in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man charged with killing a ... A man charged with killing a motorcyclist in a 2021 crash in Albuquerque was later convicted of drug charges in Oklahoma and sentenced to ...
6
UNM backs off tuition hike, OKs increase in student ...
ABQnews Seeker
University of New Mexico regents on ... University of New Mexico regents on Monday said no to a proposed 3% tuition increase and yes to a budget that would give university ...
7
Photos and video: Albuquerque honors three local centenarians during ...
ABQnews Seeker
8
Lujan Grisham headed back to Washington D.C. to undergo ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is headed ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is headed back to Washington D.C. this week to undergo her second knee surgery in three months. A spokeswoman said ...
9
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, candidate Yvette Herrell to make announcement ...
ABQnews Seeker
Herrell hasn’t announced a campaign to ... Herrell hasn’t announced a campaign to reclaim New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, but she has filed a “statement of candidacy” for the 2024 race ...