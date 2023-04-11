 Española man pleads guilty in 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old step-daughter, Renezmae Calzada - Albuquerque Journal

Española man pleads guilty in 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old step-daughter, Renezmae Calzada

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The 2019 disappearance of Renezmae Calzada, 5, led to a massive search ending with the discovery of her body. Her step-father pleaded guilty Monday in her death. (New Mexico State Police)

An Española man pleaded guilty Monday in the 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter, whose body was found in the Rio Grande three days after her disappearance.

Malcolm Torres, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Renezmae Calzada, who was found dead on Santa Clara Pueblo after a massive search was launched when she went missing.

Malcolm Torres

Torres faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison, according to his plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Renezmae’s disappearance prompted an Amber Alert on Sept. 8, 2019, and a search that led to the discovery of her body on Sept. 11, 2019. That evening, some 500 people gathered for a candlelight vigil in Española’s city plaza to mourn the little girl’s death.

“While a guilty plea does not bring back the life that was taken, we hope it brings closure to (Renezmae’s) family and confidence that justice will find those who harm the most vulnerable,” Alexander Uballez, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, said in a written statement issued Monday.

Torres initially was indicted on Sept. 24, 2019, on a charge of second-degree murder, court records show. He was arrested three days later at Pojoaque Pueblo.

Torres admitted in the plea agreement that on Sept. 7, 2019, he was the sole adult caring for his step-daughter and his 18-month-old son at his home on Santa Clara Pueblo.

“I was extremely intoxicated by alcohol during the time I was caring for the children,” Torres said in the agreement. “I do not remember what happened the night” of the girl’s death, it said.

But while in his care, the girl “sustained blunt force trauma to her head, torso, and extremities, as well as a broken left wrist,” he acknowledged.

Torres admitted that he inflicted the injuries that caused Renezmae’s death, the plea said.

Torres claimed he was too intoxicated to remember how he injured Renezmae, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

“Torres became aware of Jane Doe’s injuries while she was still alive, but failed to seek or provide necessary medical care,” the statement said.

Renezmae’s grandparents returned home that afternoon and were told by Torres that the girl had been missing since that morning, the statement said. The grandmother alerted Renezmae’s mother, who then contacted law enforcement.

The girl’s disappearance resulted in a massive search that ended when Renazmae’s body was found in the Rio Grande on Santa Clara Pueblo.

The investigation found that Torres had driven 5½ miles from his home and left the girl’s body in the river on Sept. 8, 2019, the statement said. Torres’ failure to cooperate resulted in the three-day delay in the discovery of the girl’s body, it said.

“This conviction demonstrates the continuing commitment of federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials to work together to combat violent crime on Native American tribal lands,” said Raul Bujanda, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

 

