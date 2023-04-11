Editorial: Governor’s vetoes are a real mixed bag

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s veto pen is certainly working, though the ink may be getting a little low after she vetoed or pocket-vetoed 35 bills Friday, her most ever.

Some were much needed, such as stopping bipartisan yet backward legislation that would have dumbed-down high school graduation requirements. Others are head-scratchers, such as rejecting myriad efforts to bring transparency and accountability to the troubled Children, Youth and Families Department and her pocket veto — without public explanation — of a bill to establish a civil rights division in the AG’s Office to investigate broader patterns of abuse.

In fact, lawmakers introduced more than 30 bills aimed at strengthening oversight of CYFD, including ones creating a child advocacy office within the AG to investigate complaints, greatly expanding information CYFD could release about abuse and neglect cases, and requiring CYFD to conduct a family assessment when a newborn suffers from drug withdrawals. She failed to support to any of those, and they all died before getting to her desk. The only CYFD measure to make it to, and past, the governor was Senate Bill 107, giving CYFD an extra day to file petitions in cases where it has taken custody of a child. Not a game-changer.

The governor did announce a shakeup of the agency in February, creating an “office of innovation” within CYFD, a new advisory council and a national search to hire several new top agency officials. Sounds a lot like the old “panel to study changes” report that ends up on a dusty shelf. CYFD’s troubles have spanned multiple administrations and ended in too many tragedies.

It’s unfortunate this governor isn’t more open to help from outside to reform one of the most important and beleaguered agencies in state government. A cynic would ask why doesn’t she want to shine a light on CYFD to help it better protect the state’s most vulnerable residents? Control? Ego? Afraid what might come out?

There’s also her veto of stepping-down the gross-receipts tax, something she advocated for, and something state lawmakers have fought to do for years and finally succeeded. While the final tax package was arguably unaffordably large (and her pet projects of taxpayer rebates, film subsidies and expanded child tax credit were apparently carved in stone), cutting the one reform that helps every New Mexican’s wallet almost every day is a serious missed opportunity.

Lujan Grisham rejected other good bipartisan proposals including one to remove politics from the Game Commission, where gubernatorial meddling has left the commission unable to have a quorum.

Too many of her vetoes displayed two unfortunate themes: her unwillingness to allow any type of independent spotlight to shine on troubled agencies or to share her power in any way.

Still, like the abysmal graduation requirements, other vetoes were well-deserved, including a pay raise for Supreme Court justices who didn’t ask for one, a change in the probation and parole system to reduce the number of people sent back to prison for violations, and exclusion of drug possession from sentencing enhancements for habitual offenders.

The governor also did a lot more than say “no.” She signed into law desperately needed bipartisan legislation revising the medical malpractice law to ensure outpatient clinics can obtain the insurance they need to stay open. And she signed important public safety bills targeting organized retail crime, straw purchases that deliver firearms to criminals, the theft of catalytic converters and the so-called Bennie Hargrove bill so prosecutors can file criminal charges against adults who fail to keep firearms out of kids’ reach.

She is correct in expressing disappointment more anti-crime measures didn’t pass muster with lawmakers, and she vows to put some of those on the 2024 call list, such as firearms proposals that would raise the age to purchase certain guns, impose a waiting period on gun sales and ban the sale of AR-15-style rifles. Yes, it’s a budget session, but she knows violent crime is a huge N.M. issue.

While the governor got some important reforms over the finish line and left some bad laws on the cutting room floor, her vetoes are a mixed bag, for sure.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.