Metro athletes shine at Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions

It took until after most of the spectators, and a majority of the athletes, had already gone home to find the most memorable snapshot from the 2023 Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions.

In the fading light of this all-star prep track and field meet at the University of New Mexico Complex on Monday evening, the girls’ 3,200-meter final provided the most thrilling finish on a spectacular weather day at UNM.

In the final race on the program, the lead changed hands no fewer than four times.

St. Pius’ Trista Cordova had it early. Albuquerque High’s Dani Figueroa set the pace in the middle laps. Piedra Vista’s Nicole Pierce moved into first place in the latter stages of the race.

And then, halfway down the back stretch on the eighth and final lap, Belen’s Lisette Sanchez pushed into the lead.

But with about 50 meters to go, AHS’ Figueroa summoned a spectacular burst and barely edged Sanchez at the finish line to cap a brilliant comeback. It was a victory she described as the most dramatic one she’s ever had in this 2-mile race.

“I don’t know, I just feel like I had a little bit left, so I went all out on the last (100),” said Figueroa.

Figueroa had fallen back to third with about 200 meters to go. She eventually finished in 11 minutes, 55.85 seconds. Sanchez finished in 11:56.11.

“I knew I had some gas left, but I knew I had to stay with them to be able to use that at the end,” she said.

A large number of the state’s top athletes gathered at UNM for this unique meet on the high school track and field calendar. The Sepulveda brings together top performers in all events, regardless of their classification, for a one-day extravaganza.

And many of them performed as expected.

Alamogordo’s Yvonne Stinson was a double champion, winning the high jump in a close battle with La Cueva’s Cienna Mazotti — both cleared 5 feet, 2 inches, but Stinson cleared it first, which was the tiebreaker — and adding the long jump title a short time later with a leap of 17-8.

La Cueva’s Sima Lucero, the state’s premier girls’ hurdler, skipped the 100-meter high hurdles final, as she was nursing a minor groin injury she suffered during a sprint at a meet in California on Saturday.

But she did run the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, and dominated, winning by more than two seconds.

“For sure,” she said, asked if she considered skipping the 300 as well. “Especially because of my groin. But the weather was good and if anything, it would be good training. I’m glad I (ran).”

St. Michael’s Raylee Hunt, another of New Mexico’s top runners, easily ran to victory in the girls’ 800-meter final.

One of the surprise winners was Sandia Prep sophomore Kate Henderson in the 1,600-meter final.

The Class 3A runner overtook Volcano Vista’s Carysa Marquez and Grants’ Laila Martinez late.

“My original goal was to stay with the front pack. I dropped off a little bit, but I made up for it by giving all I had on the final lap,” an exhausted Henderson said, adding, “I came here to get top three, something like that. I wasn’t expecting to get first.”

Rio Rancho senior Willie Johns was one of the more unexpected winners. He was in the outside lane in the boys’ 110-meter high hurdles final, having posted the second-slowest qualifying time. But Johns’ time, 14.89 seconds, was almost a second quicker than his qualifying mark.

“My coach told me this was the best of the best meet, and I was, like, oh, so there’s gonna be competition!” Johns said, wearing a huge smile.

Los Alamos had a big day, winning seven running finals — two of them by Jaiya Daniels, who swept the girls’ 100 and 200. Daniels also won the triple jump and was the meet’s only triple champion.

From the metro area, other boys event winners were: Antonio Muñoz of Moriarty (400; 49.16 seconds), Maddox Presser of Rio Rancho (discus; 145-6), Franklin Finch of Sandia (shot put; 48-11); and Derrick Velasquez of Cibola (high jump; 6-2).

For the girls, Sterling Glenn of Rio Rancho won the shot put (42-6).

NOTES: There were some absentees Monday, as is usually the case at the Sepulveda. Sandia distance runner Steven West (who has committed to UNM) was probably the most noticeable athlete who skipped the meet. Cleveland’s boys and girls, and Albuquerque Academy’s boys, also did not attend.

The next major prep meet in the metro area is the Harper meet at Academy, April 21-22.