Part concert, part battle, dueling pianists go head-to-head

Chaos ensues when Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis are in the same room.

The pair of pianists are the masterminds behind the traveling show “Piano Battle.”

The show’s setup is simple – Cibis and Kern go head-to-head on twin grand pianos.

The two artists, with distinct performance styles, offer vastly different interpretations in turn by composers such as Chopin, Liszt and Debussy.

The rules are simple, both Kern and Cibis battle each other in six rounds of competition on stage. The audience will choose the winner by the end of the show.

They’ve been working in Berlin on the latest iteration of the show, which will make a stop in Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, April 16.

“It’s a complete new show and we’re doing the world premiere,” Kern says. “We haven’t performed it live. We’re curious about the audience’s reaction. We are confident it will be a nice show. There will be music and it’s called ‘Time is Limited.’ ”

Cibis says the duo began working on the show early last year.

“We had one really long period in autumn,” Cibis says. “We want to play games with the audience through each round. Our world is so visual that we want to emphasize to the audience to use their ears too. It’s like playing a memory game.”

The pair are looking forward to returning to Popejoy Hall, where they have played a number of times in the past.

“We will show this piece to a group of friends,” he says. “We will also do a binge of ‘Breaking Bad’ so that we’ll remember what Albuquerque is like.”

Kern says the duo’s shows are similar in Germany, though they have to remain adaptable.

“Sometimes Paul and I sit down and think for hours at a time about new elements to the performance,” Kern says. “Many times, the first 40 ideas are too crazy. We are limited by the space we have on stage. So we have to fit everything within pretty strict parameters.”

Cibis says, “It takes us nearly a year to put together a new show. We like to push ourselves when it comes to performing on piano. This isn’t a recital. It’s an entertaining battle.”