The annual ‘Experiments in Cinema’ series returns in-person

Bryan Konefsky is a fan of moving images.

He knows that with the medium, there can be change.

This is why Konefsky and his team work to present the annual “Experiments in Cinema” series.

The festival is back in-person beginning Tuesday, April 18, through Saturday, April 22.

“We haven’t gone away,” Konefsky says. “We were online for the last three years and saw our audience grow from around the world. This year, we will be doing an in-person festival as well as an online festival that will start on May 1.”

“Experiments in Cinema” is an annual, transnational festival celebrating the current trends and history of international cinematic experimentation. “Experiments in Cinema” is a noncompetitive festival produced by Basement Films and will take place at the Guild Cinema in Nob Hill.

Konefsky is marking the 18th anniversary this year with screenings of 100 films from 30 countries.

“Many of our films tend to be short films ranging from one minute to 20 minutes long,” he says. “We do have a couple feature length films that we will screen this year.”

Konefsky says there are also special lectures, discussions and curated programs during the festival’s run.

“The goal of ‘Experiments in Cinema’ is to bring the international community of moving image artists to New Mexico, to then inspire a new generation of movie makers to recognize the value of their media-voices and create films in ways we never imagined possible,” he says. “(This year) we have invited Marilyn Freeman to curate a program of films that consider the intersection of the moving image arts and literature. Karen Cheung will be presenting a program of films from Hong Kong. Teresa Bustillo will be curating a program of contemporary Cuban films. Elle Burchill and Andrea Monti will present a program about the history of their Microscope Gallery in New York.”

Konefsky says the annual youth program is rebooted and that is a result of the year-round outreach programming.

“We will present the first, annual Bryan Konefsky Fund award and we will have a very special screening of Amy Halpern’s films, who recently passed away (this program will be introduced by Amy’s partner, David Lebrun),” he says.