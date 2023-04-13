 Albuquerque teachers nab Golden Apple honors - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque teachers nab Golden Apple honors

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

Julie Rombach-Kendall, left, a music teacher at Albuquerque’s John Baker Elementary school, smiles on as Pam Powers, executive director of the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, informs her she is being awarded a Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence. Seven New Mexico teachers, including three with Albuquerque Public Schools, received the award this year. (Courtesy of Daniel Torres)

Julie Rombach-Kendall, also known as Mrs. R-K, a music teacher at Albuquerque’s John Baker Elementary School, makes an effort to hit the right chord with students at all grade levels.

She uses games and seeing, hearing and moving activities to develop long-term memory. Her puppet, Mary Flora, assists her in teaching her youngest students, and she has engaged students in the third, fourth and fifth grades by teaching them to perform on mallet instruments such as xylophones.

Rombach-Kendall is also a proponent of students concerts.

“Music is a performing art; therefore, those who study it should perform it,” she said.

On Wednesday, Rombach-Kendall’s career hit a high note when her teaching abilities were recognized with a Golden Apple Award, presented by the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico.

Rombach-Kendall is the third Albuquerque Public Schools teacher to be awarded a Golden Apple this year.

Norma Lujan-Quinones, second from right, a teacher at Albuquerque’s Dolores Gonzales Elementary School, is a recipient of a Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence. (Courtesy of APS)

Last week, Shannon Ryan, a Lavaland Elementary fifth-grade teacher noted for her imaginative and adventurous approach to education got the award, as did Norma Lujan-Quiñones of Dolores Gonzales Elementary.

A fomer bilingual teacher who now teaches dance at Dolores Gonzales, Lujan-Quiñones learned recently that she is also being honored by the New Mexico Association for Bilingual Education with its Henry W. Pascual Teacher Excellence Award.

Lujan-Quiñones, a teacher for more than a decade, has spent all her teaching years at Dolores Gonzales. She is involved in the school’s guitar club, theater club and Folklorico dance club.

The Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico has presented 174 Golden Apple Awards since 1996. In addition to a Golden Apple trophy, recipients get $1,500 in cash and a $2,500 professional development stipend.

Besides the three Albuquerque teachers who got the Golden Apple Award this year, recipients in other parts of the state are Michelle Armijo, third-grade, Piñon Elementary in Santa Fe; Amanda Hermann, a fifth-grade, Bernalillo Elementary in Bernalillo; Tara Hughes, early childhood special education teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe; and Michelle Sanchez, fifth-grade, Pojoaque Elementary in Pojoaque.

The winners will be honored at a celebration in the fall.

 

