Funky road striping, a skateboarding president and more: AI helped write this week’s Journal news quiz

ChatGPT isn’t just writing scripts for the popular adult cartoon “South Park” anymore. This week, it helped write the Journal’s weekly news quiz.

As the Journal’s digital producer, it is my task to write our weekly news quiz, which gives our readers a chance to test their local knowledge chops in a fun way. This week, I wanted to know if it would be faster to put the quiz together using the AI response system.

I selected some articles from this past week and, with an assist from the Journal’s assistant managing editor of technology, Donn Friedman, put them into ChatGPT, asking it to make multiple choice questions based on the articles.

There was a learning curve. Figuring out the right questions to ask to get a quiz question that made sense and was intriguing was tricky, but after a few attempts it understood more or less what I wanted.

Each response was generated in less than a minute.

After the questions were generated, I read through them to make sure what it marked as the correct answer was, in fact, a correct answer.

Of course ChatGPT is no replacement for real humans reporting and writing the news, but it is great to explore ways which we can harness this new technology to make it work for us as opposed to against us.

Each question on the quiz appears exactly as ChatGPT wrote it.