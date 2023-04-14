 Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque metro-area restaurants open after 9 p.m. - Albuquerque Journal

Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque metro-area restaurants open after 9 p.m.

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

One of the lingering effects of the pandemic is early closures of shops and restaurants as businesses struggle with continued staffing issues.

This can make finding a place to eat later in the evening more difficult as many places are closing before 9 p.m. these days.

Here’s a list of eight Albuquerque-area restaurants open past 9 p.m.

This information was accurate as of April 14, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

O’Niell’s Pub

A waitress closes a sale at O’Niell’s Pub located at 4310 Central SE, on April 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This pub with a chill atmosphere features a menu that includes a variety of dishes ranging from Irish victuals to chicken and waffles. The bar has a wide variety of drinks and drafts on tap.

LOCATIONS: 3301 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, 505-293-1122; 4310 Central Ave. SE, 505-255-6782

HOURS: Both locations: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Two Fools Tavern

 

Two Fools Tavern located at 3211 Central NE, bustles with an early dinner rush on April 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

This establishment has the authentic Irish pub vibe, a jovial wood-trimmed interior with a buck skull hanging over a brick fireplace. The menu consists Irish and fusion food options. The bar is full of ales, stouts and whiskies.

LOCATION: 3211 Central Ave. NE, 505-265-7447

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Sobremesa

Sobremesa just north of the freeway on Coors Boulevard, is one place that offers food after 9 p.m. on Albuquerque’s West Side. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant brings traditional American comfort food to the West Side. It opened mid-September 2020 aiming to bring some local options to the area, which mostly has chain restaurants. Sobremesa is also a brewery crafting its own beers.

LOCATION: 3421 Coors Blvd. NW, 505-444-5555

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Federico’s Mexican Food

Federico’s Mexican Food, located at 4400 Central Ave. SE, serves authentic Mexican food. This location is drive-thru or walk-up only. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant features authentic Mexican food that is rich and flavorful. The location on Central and Washington SE only has walk-up or drive-through options, but the locations on Central and Clayton and in Rio Rancho have dine-in available.

LOCATIONS: 2202 Central Ave. NW, 505-900-3750; 4400 Central Ave. SE, 505-255-0153; and 1590 Deborah Road SE in Rio Rancho, 505-891-7218

HOURS: 2202 Central NW and 4400 Central SE: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Rio Rancho location: 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.

JC’s New York Pizza Department

The New York Pizza Department’s rotating pizza sign can be spotted outside the restaurant along Central, between Second and Third streets NW. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant is located within easy walking distance from the Albuquerque Convention Center, Sunshine Theater and other Downtown entertainment venues, making it a convenient place to drop in for a meal after an evening out on the town. In addition to the pizza offerings, the restaurant has pastas, calzones, sandwiches and a variety of desserts.

LOCATION: 215 Central Ave. NW, 505-766-6973

HOURS: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

 

Waffle House

There is only one Waffle House location in Albuquerque.

LOCATION: 2250 Yale Blvd. SE, 505-843-9194

HOURS: Open 24 hours

Frontier Restaurant

Pete Villegas, now retired general manager of Frontier Restaurant, makes a chicken fiesta on May 17, 2021. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

This iconic restaurant near the University of New Mexico campus serves local favorites ranging from enchiladas to their famous sweet rolls, from sun up to well past sundown.

LOCATION: 2400 Central Ave. SE, 505-266-0550

HOURS: 5 a.m.-12 p.m.

M’tucci’s Restaurants

 

Exterior shot of the M’tucci’s Moderno Italian Restaurant in Rio Rancho. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

The M’tucci’s chain of restaurants has several locations scattered across the Albuquerque metro area. Each restaurant has its own menu options.

M’tucci’s Moderno Italian Restuarant in Rio Rancho is a spacious location can hold up to 85 guests. The bright colors and window decorations transport patrons to Italy. When the weather is fine the front can be opened up for al fresco dining.

LOCATION: 1908 Wellspring Ave. SE, Rio Rancho, 505-891-2432

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

A medium charcuterie board, a spinach salad and a cucumber salad from M’tucci’s Italian.
Richard S. Dargan/For the Journal

M’tucci’s Italian has a variety of beautiful wall decorations such as Mardi Gras masks and an oceanic mural. The atmosphere is cozy and intimate, even during a dinner rush.

LOCATION: 6001 Winter Haven Road NW, 505-503-7327

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday

Jonah Lewis portions out pizza dough at M’tucci’s Bar Roma in Southeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

M’tucci’s Bar Roma is in Nob Hill along Route 66. The restaurant aims to provide visitors the full experience of Rome’s feel and flavor. Originally called the Jones Motor Co. Building, the location was built in 1939, and was one of the first icons encountered by travelers heading Westbound on Route 66. The property is listed on the New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties and the National Register of Historic Places.

LOCATION: 3222 Central Ave. SE, 505-508-3948

HOURS: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

The margherita pizza at Mtuccis Twenty-Five comes with mozzarella and basil over marinara on a rectangular-shaped crust. (Richard S. Dargan/For the Journal )

M’tucci’s Twenty-Five often features live music events throughout the month. The newest featured menu item is Braised Bison Short Ribs with Creamy Mascarpone Polenta.

LOCATION: 4939 Pan American Fwy NE, 505-554-2660

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque metro-area restaurants open after 9 p.m.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Video shows Farmington police realized they were at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Farmington Police Department released video ... The Farmington Police Department released video on Friday from three officers who mistakenly went to Robert Dotson's house while responding to an argument on ...
2
Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area ... Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area restaurants open past 9 p.m.
3
Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just in time for summer vacation, ... Just in time for summer vacation, rebate checks could start hitting New Mexicans' bank accounts by June. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday ...
4
Sen. Cliff Pirtle says he won't seek reelection next ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said ... Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said Friday he will not seek reelection next year to another term, a month after sheriff's deputies responded to ...
5
Three dead in two separate fires across Albuquerque metro ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three people are dead in two ... Three people are dead in two separate fires between Thursday night and Friday morning, local officials said.
6
Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Avila could face up to ... Alexis Avila could face up to 18 years after a guilty verdict was read in court Friday
7
A teen hoping to sell a gun to another ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought ... An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought guns to school in an attempt to sell at least one of them was arrested Thursday.
8
Where to get information about the Jemez River surge
ABQnews Seeker
What are the primary ways to ... What are the primary ways to get information about the Jemez River and the threat of a flood?
9
Book ban proposal causes stir at Rio Rancho council ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with ... Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with the city council to ban certain books from the public library. The books the group found offensive related ...
10
Planning to attend Gathering of Nations? Here's what to ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year, the Gathering of Nations ... This year, the Gathering of Nations is marking its 40th anniversary.