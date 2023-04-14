Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque metro-area restaurants open after 9 p.m.

One of the lingering effects of the pandemic is early closures of shops and restaurants as businesses struggle with continued staffing issues.

This can make finding a place to eat later in the evening more difficult as many places are closing before 9 p.m. these days.

Here’s a list of eight Albuquerque-area restaurants open past 9 p.m.

This information was accurate as of April 14, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

This pub with a chill atmosphere features a menu that includes a variety of dishes ranging from Irish victuals to chicken and waffles. The bar has a wide variety of drinks and drafts on tap.

LOCATIONS: 3301 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, 505-293-1122; 4310 Central Ave. SE, 505-255-6782

HOURS: Both locations: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

This establishment has the authentic Irish pub vibe, a jovial wood-trimmed interior with a buck skull hanging over a brick fireplace. The menu consists Irish and fusion food options. The bar is full of ales, stouts and whiskies.

LOCATION: 3211 Central Ave. NE, 505-265-7447

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

This restaurant brings traditional American comfort food to the West Side. It opened mid-September 2020 aiming to bring some local options to the area, which mostly has chain restaurants. Sobremesa is also a brewery crafting its own beers.

LOCATION: 3421 Coors Blvd. NW, 505-444-5555

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Federico’s Mexican Food

This restaurant features authentic Mexican food that is rich and flavorful. The location on Central and Washington SE only has walk-up or drive-through options, but the locations on Central and Clayton and in Rio Rancho have dine-in available.

LOCATIONS: 2202 Central Ave. NW, 505-900-3750; 4400 Central Ave. SE, 505-255-0153; and 1590 Deborah Road SE in Rio Rancho, 505-891-7218

HOURS: 2202 Central NW and 4400 Central SE: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Rio Rancho location: 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.

JC’s New York Pizza Department

This restaurant is located within easy walking distance from the Albuquerque Convention Center, Sunshine Theater and other Downtown entertainment venues, making it a convenient place to drop in for a meal after an evening out on the town. In addition to the pizza offerings, the restaurant has pastas, calzones, sandwiches and a variety of desserts.

LOCATION: 215 Central Ave. NW, 505-766-6973

HOURS: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Waffle House

There is only one Waffle House location in Albuquerque.

LOCATION: 2250 Yale Blvd. SE, 505-843-9194

HOURS: Open 24 hours

This iconic restaurant near the University of New Mexico campus serves local favorites ranging from enchiladas to their famous sweet rolls, from sun up to well past sundown.

LOCATION: 2400 Central Ave. SE, 505-266-0550

HOURS: 5 a.m.-12 p.m.

The M’tucci’s chain of restaurants has several locations scattered across the Albuquerque metro area. Each restaurant has its own menu options.

M’tucci’s Moderno Italian Restuarant in Rio Rancho is a spacious location can hold up to 85 guests. The bright colors and window decorations transport patrons to Italy. When the weather is fine the front can be opened up for al fresco dining.

LOCATION: 1908 Wellspring Ave. SE, Rio Rancho, 505-891-2432

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

M’tucci’s Italian has a variety of beautiful wall decorations such as Mardi Gras masks and an oceanic mural. The atmosphere is cozy and intimate, even during a dinner rush.

LOCATION: 6001 Winter Haven Road NW, 505-503-7327

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday

M’tucci’s Bar Roma is in Nob Hill along Route 66. The restaurant aims to provide visitors the full experience of Rome’s feel and flavor. Originally called the Jones Motor Co. Building, the location was built in 1939, and was one of the first icons encountered by travelers heading Westbound on Route 66. The property is listed on the New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties and the National Register of Historic Places.

LOCATION: 3222 Central Ave. SE, 505-508-3948

HOURS: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

M’tucci’s Twenty-Five often features live music events throughout the month. The newest featured menu item is Braised Bison Short Ribs with Creamy Mascarpone Polenta.

LOCATION: 4939 Pan American Fwy NE, 505-554-2660

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday