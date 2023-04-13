 Barbara Vigil to resign as secretary of New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department - Albuquerque Journal

Barbara Vigil to resign as secretary of New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department

By Dan Boyd and Colleen Heild / Journal Staff Writers

New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Secretary Barbara Vigil talks during a February news conference at the state Capitol, while Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham listens. The Governor’s Office announced Thursday that Vigil would be stepping down as CYFD secretary on May 1, though she will remain involved as a member of a recently-formed advisory council. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s embattled child welfare agency will once again be looking for a new leader, as current Children, Youth and Families Secretary Barbara Vigil plans to step down from her high-profile post.

In a letter to CYFD employees obtained by the Journal, Vigil cited “unrelenting factors” that adversely impact New Mexico children in explaining her decision to retire effective May 1, but said she would remain involved as a member of an advisory council created by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“While I know there is more to be done, I believe that, together, we have made meaningful, positive change and have set CYFD on a lasting course of working with all of its partners to improve the well-being of children and families in this great state,” Vigil said.

The Governor’s Office announced Vigil’s transition out of the secretary role Thursday, and said a national search would be conducted for a replacement. Teresa Casados, the governor’s chief operating officer, will lead the agency in the meantime.

“I am profoundly grateful to Barbara Vigil for her legacy of service to the children of our state, especially for being such a stabilizing force for the Children, Youth and Family Services Department,” Lujan Grihsam said in a statement.

The shakeup comes just two months after the Democratic governor issued an executive order aimed at improving the performance of a department she described as “dysfunctional” by creating the new seven-member advisory council and an office of innovation within CYFD.

But Lujan Grisham opposed legislative efforts during this year’s 60-day session to establish more independent oversight of CYFD, saying they could make it harder for the agency to hire more social workers.

She also pocket vetoed a proposal approved by lawmakers to create a new civil rights division within the Attorney General’s Office to investigate abuse by state agencies, school boards and other public bodies.

Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, described the news of Vigil’s resignation as a “sad day for New Mexico.”

“I am heartbroken to see the vulnerable children of our state failed by this administration yet again,” Diamond said in a statement. “We had a chance to force structural change in the department that would have created stability and accountability.”

“Instead, certain legislators were bullied by the Governor into rejecting viable, bipartisan solutions with the empty promise that Secretary Vigil would be a steady hand of change,” she added.

Vigil, a retired chief Supreme Court justice, was appointed by the governor to lead the child welfare agency in August 2021 amid calls to improve transparency.

She took over for Brian Blalock, who had faced questions about department-wide use of a secure text messaging app criticized by open records advocates, a lawsuit filed under the Whistleblower Protection Act and alleged state procurement code violations.

However, CYFD continued to face questions under Vigil’s leadership about high staff turnover and compliance with 2018 settlement that obligated the state to follow a series of standards intended to help abused and neglected children.

New Mexico has reeled from shocking allegations of child abuse in recent years, including the recent report of a sexual assault inside a CYFD office building in Albuquerque.

In addition, child maltreatment death rates more than doubled during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to legislative data.

More recently, legislative analysts have continued to flag staff turnover and high case loads as challenges facing the department, which oversees the foster care system in a state with high rates of alcohol and drug abuse.

In particular, the turnover rate for CYFD youth care specialists has more than doubled in recent years — hitting 39% in the 2022 budget year.

