Two Albuquerque restaurants in the red this week

RED

Outback Steakhouse, 4921 Jefferson NE (April 3)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.

Observed live roaches in the bar area under the bar counter along ledges and gaps in the wooden support and behind reach-in coolers, observed plumbing system from ice well, beverage dispenser, beer taps with plumbing systems below flood line directly in floor drain at the bottom of the floor drain, observed multiple large holes cut into the wall and corner of wall at juncture of counter and south wall not fully coming together creating gap along the entire corner into the wall, observed gaps along wooden support beams for counter in kitchen, observed significant food debris buildup on walls in bar area, inside and out, observed significant and large amount of debris accumulated on the wall under the bar quad sink, observed infestation of roaches throughout facility in kitchen and in the bar, observed in reach-in cooler next to grill station trays of raw beef steaks stored above sandwich-bagged broccoli and loose asparagus, observed frozen buffalo sauce container thawing on top of the reach-in cooler in the kitchen, observed a significant amount of live roach sin the kitchen area in locations such as food preparation area, the 3-compartment sink, soda B.I.B. station, ware washing area and fryer area, observed gaps leading to the outside at the back door and front doors, observed at the back door exterior wall sheeting falling apart and missing at the bottom with opening into the wall, also observed the door jam has come unattached on the west side moving and creating an opening, observed food handling employees with wrist jewelry and hair ties around wrists on, observed employee drinks (reusable water bottle, open glass vessel) on make station line next to food items and above salad make station with food directly below it, observed significant debris buildup inside and on the sides of food service equipment such as fryers, flattop grills, charbroiler, cheese melter, and reach-in coolers, observed significant debris buildup on the sides and shelving of make station line, and underside of make station line, observed significant water leaking from ware washing machine creating significant amounts of pooling water in dish area, observed significant and numerous amounts of holes/gaps, through physical holes, molding coming off/unattached to the walls, metal sheeting unattached and unsealed, holes where shelving used to present, around electrical lines and plumbing lines throughout facility into the walls, observed gaps from wall and tiles along a significant amount of the back door area, kitchen line, server station, prep station and ware washing area with roaches visibly hiding in the gaps and coming in and out of the gaps between tile and wall, observed significant amount of debris on the walls and floors of kitchen line, in particular the flattop grill station, observed grill cook eating food items with disposable gloves with no utensils, eating with fingers and after finishing immediately start cooking touching tongs with his still gloved fingers.

Lava Rock Brewing Company, 2220 Unser NW (April 5)

Results: Downgrade

Observed person-in-charge was not knowledgeable or responsible due to multiple priority violations such as improper thawing, hand washing sinks stocked and available, reheating of TCS food items, food protected stored six inches above floor, sanitizer availability, cleanliness, date marking, etc., observed open bag of sugar stored on the floor next to back door of facility, observed raw eggs stored above precooked chicken wings inside reach-in refrigerator in kitchen, observed facility did not have sanitizer available, observed buildup inside ice machine in back of kitchen and ice machine in bar area, observed meat and bean mixture at 97 degrees F stored in hot holding unit, which person-in-charge stated was leftover from yesterday, observed multiple potentially hazardous foods in walk-in refrigerator, such as green chile, pico de gallo mix, batter mix and dressing mix with no date marking, observed cooked chicken breast with label stating red dated on 3/24 which exceeds seven days of TCS foods shelf life, observed large piece of meat thawing in standing water in 5-gallon food grade bucket inside three-compartment sink with soiled dishes around area, observed flour stored in large container behind pizza oven with no label or identification, observed small gap in between back double doors behind pizza oven, observed substantial amount of ice frost debris inside reach-in freezer, observed employee preparing food inside kitchen with no hair restraint, observed improper employee drink stored above cold holding make table, observed single use food containers stored on the floor behind pizza oven, observed reach-in refrigerator cold holding make table in front of grill stove top with door falling off when opened, observed torn gaskets in standing reach-in refrigerator at entrance to kitchen, observed black tape used inside standing reach-in refrigerator, observed facility did not have chlorine or sink and surface sanitizer test strips, observed substantial debris buildup inside walk-in refrigerator door and gaskets, inside bar reach-in refrigerators, inside reach-in refrigerators inside kitchen, observed dirty mop heads stored inside mop bucket with soiled water inside mop room, observed facility with substantial debris under kitchen equipment, inside utensil storage bins, walls and on kitchen equipment such as large mixer and under dish machine, observed soda syrup spilled under B.I.B. dispensing area on the floor in bar area, observed substantial debris buildup on pizza oven hood vent, observed no handwashing cleanser available in both men’s restrooms.