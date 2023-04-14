Man sentenced to 6 years for fatally beating ‘friend’ with a tree branch

A judge sentenced a Santo Domingo Pueblo man to six years in prison on Thursday for beating 30-year-old Elias Foster to death with a tree branch in 2021 during what prosecutors described as an alcohol-fueled argument.

Keith Bird, 51, pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter for Foster’s fatal beating in an alley behind Vassar SE, just south of Central, in Albuquerque.

Assistant District Attorney Jolanna Macias said Bird struck Foster at least 10 times in the face during the Nov. 19, 2021, beating. Foster died at the scene.

“If you were to see that tree branch and what Mr. Foster looked like afterwards, I mean, it was just horrific,” Macias told 2nd Judicial District Judge Lucy Solimon.

Bird declined to speak during the hearing.

A witness told police he saw two men arguing over a backpack and then one beat the other with a branch, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The witness yelled at the offender to stop, then saw him run away carrying the backpack.

Foster’s sister, Arias Foster, chastised Bird for taking the life of a fellow Native American.

“Not only was he your friend, he was a member of the indigenous community,” Foster of her brother. “There is an epidemic of missing and murdered Native Americans in New Mexico and nationally. You should be teaching our young men how to live a positive life — sharing your tribal knowledge instead of taking a life that was from this already vulnerable community.”

Bird’s attorney, Max Pines, said Bird called 911 “saying that he had grave concerns about Mr. Foster” and voluntarily gave a statement to police, who did not immediately inform him that Foster was dead.

During the interview, Bird wept when he learned Foster died from the beating, Pines said.

In his statement, Bird told police he encountered his friend Foster at a bus stop. Foster “was in a bad mood and began to pick a fight,” Bird told police.

The two men went to an alley to fight, the complaint said. Bird acknowledged that he struck Foster about 10 times and stopped when he saw people in the alley.