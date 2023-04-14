 Unscathed but rerouted: ABQ-DFW flight returns to Sunport after bird strike - Albuquerque Journal

Unscathed but rerouted: ABQ-DFW flight returns to Sunport after bird strike

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

An American Airlines flight bound for Dallas returned to the Albuquerque International Sunport shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon after the pilot reported a bird strike.

A Sunport representative said there was no indication that the airplane had incurred damage and that the pilot was merely exercising caution.

“The pilot wanted to return as a precaution, but he’s not reporting any mechanical issues with it,” said Daniel Jiron, the airport’s business development manager.

Wildlife-airplane collisions can be serious. They damaged or destroyed 271 civil aircraft around the world and caused 292 human deaths between 1988 and 2019, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

They most often occur during the day and are most common during the landing phase, though 36% happen during the take-off/climb, according to the FAA.

