Holiday fireworks spooked a hallucinating man in the South Valley in 2021. Prosecutors say he slit another man’s throat.

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Francisco Robles-Robles (Second Judicial District Court)

Francisco Robles-Robles slit a man’s throat after he became spooked by the sound of fireworks during a Fourth of July barbecue in 2021, a prosecutor alleged this week.

Robles-Robles, 31, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Javier Gandarilla. Robles-Robles faces up to 12 years in prison as a sentencing hearing scheduled Thursday.

A psychologist testified at a hearing this week that Robles-Robles was experiencing hallucinations at the time of the attack, likely related to his prior use of methamphetamine.

Assistant District Attorney Jolanna Macias said the attack was unprovoked and came as a shock to family members present at the July 4th celebration.

“Towards the end of the evening, there were some fireworks that had gone off and just completely out of the blue, and without reason or justification, (Robles-Robles) slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat,” Macias said.

“The manner in which he took Mr. Gandarilla’s life has completely affected his entire family,” Macias told 2nd Judicial District Judge Lucy Solimon. “It’s just a tragedy and a trauma that they’re going to experience for the rest of their life.”

Robles-Robles had been scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday. His attorney, Graham Dumas, said Robles-Robles wanted to make a statement and needed help preparing it, requiring a delay.

Albuquerque police responded about 10 p.m. July 4, 2021, to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Lansing SW, near Bridge and Isleta. Gandarilla was dead at the scene.

Robles-Robles’ sister, who lived at the residence, told police that Gandarilla was her boyfriend, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The woman said her brother, who was homeless and estranged from the family, showed up at the family’s church earlier in the day “looking dirty.”

The woman told police she invited Robles-Robles to her home to clean up and spend the Fourth of July with the family.

Robles-Robles told his sister he planned to take a bus back to Mexico and gave her a hug when fireworks went off and “he clutched her tighter” and asked if she “heard that.”

Robles-Robles then lunged at Gandarilla and grabbed him around the neck, the complaint said. When she pulled her brother’s hands away, she saw that Gandarilla’s throat had been cut.

Albuquerque psychologist Simone Viljoen said Robles-Robles suffered psychotic and paranoid symptoms, likely as a result of methamphetamine use and childhood trauma.

At the time of the killing, Robles-Robles experienced delusional beliefs that he and his family were in danger, Viljoen testified.

