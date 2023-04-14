Photos: Flooding in the Jemez Valley

In and around the villages in the Jemez Valley this week, rapid snow melt
led to rising waters in the Jemez River, causing an overflow of recycled wastewater, forcing road closures and leading people to sandbag their homes. No evacuations had been ordered as of Thursday afternoon, but Sandoval County commissioners issued an emergency declaration due to the threat of severe flooding. Here’s at look at the Jemez Valley on Thursday.
Swift and high waters of the Jemez River at Soda Dam in Jemez Springs, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Pamela Cornell, resident of Jemez Springs, views high and swift waters of the Jemez River in Jemez Springs N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Closure of recreation along the Jemez River due to melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Flooding from the Jemez River closes a newly constructed bridge on the Jemez Pueblo in N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Pamela Cornell, resident of Jemez Springs, walks next high and swift waters of the Jemez River in Jemez Springs, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Swift and high waters of the Jemez River at Soda Dam on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Nala wanders through flood waters at the Pino residence in the village of San Ysidro, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
John Pino and Juanita Pino monitor the water levels outside their residence in the village of San Ysidro, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Tony Pino with his brother John Pino and Juanita Pino monitor the water levels outside their residence in the village of San Ysidro, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Swift and high waters of the Jemez River at Soda Dam in Jemez Springs, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Vehicles pass through flood waters on Highway 4 in the village of San Ysidro, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Flooding from the Jemez River overtakes a pasture and closes a newly constructed bridge on the Jemez Pueblo in N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Flood waters on Highway 4 in the village of San Ysidro, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Flood waters on Highway 4 outside the Jemez Pueblo in N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)