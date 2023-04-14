Editorial: Why were 3 children left in home after infant’s death?

Keeping children safe should be the No. 1 priority of the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department. And it should be top of mind for law enforcement, as well.

It’s hard to believe that’s the case based on both CYFD and Albuquerque Police Department actions that followed the death of a 7-month-old last June.

Police said the baby’s mother, 39-year-old Victoria Romero, two of her other young children and a granddaughter all tested positive for methamphetamine in June 2022, when the infant suffocated after falling between the bed and window sill at their Albuquerque apartment.

Yet the children were left in her “care.”

And despite an autopsy revealing meth in tiny Elijah’s body, no criminal charges were filed.

Fast forward several months. In March, after Romero’s granddaughter came to day care smelling of marijuana with “red and droopy” eyes, CYFD initiated a “safety plan” that placed all the children with other relatives.

But within days they were returned to Romero.

After the safety plan expired and the children were returned, Romero refused to take a drug test or allow her children to be tested. A concerned police detective, who had just become aware of Elijah’s death, again removed the children. Police said when they gathered the children on April 6, their heads had been shaved in an apparent attempt to evade hair-follicle drug testing.

But 48 hours later, the children were again returned to Romero.

Soon after, Romero was charged in the death of her 7-month-old son — 10 months after his small body was found wedged between the bed and the wall. It is unclear where the children are now.

In such cases, strict rules determine the role and responsibility of APD and CYFD — but there is almost always finger pointing between the two when a tragedy occurs.

And in this case, there are so many questions.

• Why were the children allowed to remain with Romero in a drug-infested home after Elijah’s death?

• And months later, when the children were removed, they were returned after several days. A week or two later, they were again removed, only to be returned. CYFD says it could not take into consideration Elijah’s death because that CYFD case had been closed. And while the children’s urine tested clear, police were unable to test their hair follicles, where drugs stay longer, because the children’s heads had conveniently been shaved. Doesn’t common sense come into play somewhere here?

• And why did it take APD 10 months to file charges against Romero? The department had known for months that Romero and the children, including Elijah, all had meth in their system when Elijah died.

Per usual, CYFD is hiding behind the Children’s Code to avoid answering tough questions, such as why it failed to protect children 3 and younger testing positive for meth and marijuana and why it “closed” the case on the dead infant so it could not be considered when evaluating the safety of the home for his young relatives.

Thursday’s surprise resignation of CYFD Secretary Barbara Vigil says a lot. The former state Supreme Court justice — appointed in October 2021 to take over an agency reeling from shocking allegations of falling fatally short in cases of child abuse — announced her resignation at the end of the month due to “unrelenting factors” adversely impacting New Mexico children.

The public has to ask if such “unrelenting factors” are why CYFD and APD left these children in what appears was a dangerous environment for so long?

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.