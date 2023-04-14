City, DOJ want fewer officers taking behavioral health calls

The city of Albuquerque and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed to prioritize the Albuquerque Community Safety department, or ACS, taking on more behavioral health calls rather than police officers.

This week the city and DOJ amended its Court Approved Settlement Agreement, or CASA, to take away a requirement that Albuquerque police have “a sufficient number” of officers trained in dealing with those in crisis.

Going forward, they want more of that responsibility to fall to ACS.

But a spokesman for ACS, which just broke ground on a new headquarters, said “additional resources will be necessary to fully meet the needs of the city.”

For their part, Albuquerque Police Department officials said that doesn’t mean they will be actively reducing the number of officers trained in crisis intervention.

“We’re not going to do anything different,” APD Deputy Chief of Compliance Cori Lowe told the Journal on Thursday.

Lowe said “sufficient” was removed from the CASA because it was not attached to a specific number and was hard to “manage and track” as a metric. The city entered into the CASA in 2014 after a DOJ investigation found officers had a pattern of using excessive force.

All officers are already given Crisis Intervention Team training and 54% have taken the eight-hour Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team training, according to APD. Lowe said ECIT training comes with a slight pay bump and, among other things, officers learn more scenarios related to behavioral health.

The amendment was one of three made to the CASA, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. The others are allowing Level 1 use of force incidents to be investigated by civilian personnel and changing investigation deadlines to mirror those agreed upon by the city and police union.

The changes come months after the latest independent monitor’s report, which found APD had made significant gains with the CASA, reaching 80% operational compliance. The good news had followed a period of turmoil where reports found APD had backslid in its reform efforts.

The amendments to the CASA were made following a year when Albuquerque police shot at a record high of 18 people, 10 of whom were killed. APD said six of those people had a history of mental health calls and several were in the midst of an apparent mental health crisis when they were shot.

In a Wednesday news release announcing the changes, the DOJ said it and the city had “agreed to critically consider areas where APD has not achieved full compliance in key areas — such as officers’ use of force — and develop strategies for improvement.”

APD officials have set a goal of full compliance with the CASA by spring 2024.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, in a statement Thursday, said it appreciated the amendments to invest in non-police responses but added “in order to truly keep our community safe,” the city must invest more in ACS “to establish a larger ecosystem of care and support.”

“Police aren’t the solution to all of our problems. We recognize that the best way to prevent police violence against our unhoused neighbors and people experiencing mental health crises is to remove police from the equation altogether,” ACLU Policing Policy Advocate Daniel Williams said in the statement.

According to the motion to amend the CASA, the city acknowledges that the ACS, “may be more effective and efficient” than police “at addressing some 911 calls that present mental and behavioral health issues.”

Taking away the requirement that APD maintain “a sufficient number” of CIT-certified responders, according to the motion, will allow APD to focus on gathering data to “better assess the City’s overall crisis response efforts and determine where gaps in critical services remain.”

APD Chief Harold Medina said Thursday that it will be a “balancing act” between the two agencies, but there are some calls ACS will not be able to go to, such as when there is an armed person or a serious criminal charge.

The amendment also removed the requirement that APD have a Crisis Outreach and Support Team, or COAST, because the civilian team “overlapped significantly” with ACS efforts, according to the motion. The motion states an estimated 15,000 calls have been diverted to ACS since it began and that number will continue to grow and lessen the demand on APD to respond to behavioral health calls.

Medina said police should “limit their interaction” with those suffering behavioral health issues. He compared it to having a teacher with a rifle across their chest and telling students, “Hey, if you need help, go ask that person over there.”

“A badge and gun isn’t always the answer,” Medina said. “… If we have a process where it’s not police being automatically dispatched because it’s a person in crisis, I think we’re going to see better community relationships and better results.”

ACS spokesman Connor Woods said the department is building their infrastructure to handle increasing call volumes but the primary goal is to “create better outcomes for residents and to keep our staff safe.”

He said the department has taken more than 30,000 calls for service since its inception 18 months ago. Woods did not respond to questions on staffing numbers and any plans to expand, noting ACS operates from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Although alternatives to police are needed, well-trained officers as well as co-response models are still necessary,” he said, adding that Mobile Crisis Teams, which pairs an ACS licensed clinician with a specially trained APD officer, is “a better fit for high-acuity mental health calls.”

Woods continued, “Additionally, we hope APD will continue to offer Crisis Intervention Training for their officers, which is proven to be effective.”