Talk of the Town: Museum funding, Farmington shooting, wind farms and CYFD failures

Don’t gut city art museum for Unsers

AS A trustee of the Albuquerque Museum and an art law scholar, I read with dismay your March 31 article, “$4 million proposed for a new Unser Museum.” The article indicated the Unser museum was receiving its bond money at the expense of the Albuquerque Museum. This reflects a change from Mayor (Tim) Keller’s priorities to those of Councilor Klarissa Peña.

I have been to the Unser Racing Museum once, and it is a testament to the Unser family’s connections to our community. In comparison, I have been to the Albuquerque Museum over a hundred times. In addition to taking my art law students to the museum, I have taken numerous out-of-town visitors. In February, Minnesotans accompanied me to a Third Thursday opening that blended art, music, yoga and children’s activities. My visitors were impressed by the vibrancy of our community and discussed moving to Albuquerque.

The zeroing out of the funding for the Albuquerque Museum’s education center is particularly problematic. The Albuquerque Museum educates students from all over the state who often receive transportation via the Magic Bus program. Studies have shown an art enriched environment helps children learn across the board. Raising N.M. students from the bottom or near bottom of national test scores benefits the entire community.

Your article also pointed out the Unser Racing Museum may be moving to Nebraska. Why should Albuquerque citizens support a private museum that plans to leave with money re-directed from supporting a community fixture? The Albuquerque Museum’s motto is “we bring the world to Albuquerque and Albuquerque to the world.” Shared exhibitions, such as potential Picasso and Van Gogh exhibitions, are vital to cross-cultural fertilization.

I urge Albuquerque city councilors to restore the entirety of the funding originally designated for the Albuquerque Museum.

Sherri Burr, Albuquerque

Keep funding arts for our state’s youth

I AM a former APS art educator and current Albuquerque Museum/Casa San Isidro docent. In that capacity I get to see young people (grades) K-12 light up with excitement when they tour our museums and participate in our education programs. For many kids it is their only exposure to our New Mexico heritage.

In my opinion, continued funding for our museum budgets is imperative so our young people become informed and proud citizens of our amazing state.

Karen H. McSortey, Albuquerque

Selling out to send wind power to Calif.

I’M FROM Corona, and it’s sad to see this area prostituting itself to supply power to Arizona and California. I came to this area 30 years ago specifically because of its wide-open spaces and uncluttered views. Now it’s going to be totally industrialized with gigantic steel and concrete wind turbines and power lines. Funny how this never happens where all the liberal supporters of renewables live. The politicians of this state have sold their souls to these huge wealthy wind companies who are only here to line their own pockets with taxpayer money.

By the way, wind power may be renewable, but it’s certainly not green. These politicians can stop patting themselves on the back because they are not saving the world but only lining their pockets and promoting their political careers. If they were actually concerned about the future environment, they would pass a wind farm reclamation act that was retroactive for the state of New Mexico. These companies really have nothing holding their feet to the fire when it comes to tearing these farms down in the future, which they certainly will need when this foolish nation finally learns that this power is unreliable and economically infeasible.

As it stands in New Mexico, there is no regulation as to reclamation and basically these companies are like the fox guarding the hen house. More than likely, these farms will become future Superfund sites. As of now, the only reclamation language is on very weak contracts between individual landowners and huge wealthy power companies. Who do you think will win that fight? In all likelihood, at the end of the life of the project these companies will either bankrupt the project or sell it to speculators who will bleed it for what is left and walk.

Pete Tully, Willard

Mistakes made in police shooting

WE CAN all agree the shooting of Robert Dotson in Farmington was a tragic event and a mistake. My sincere condolences go out to the Dotson family.

But there are two things I read I don’t agree with. First, that answering the door with a gun is “what any of us would do.” My husband and I discussed this situation, and we agreed that answering the door with a loaded gun would not have been our first course of action. Even at 11:30 p.m., without more information, we would not have assumed we were under attack. But if we did fear for our lives, we would have called 911, too. In any case, the situation could have been even more tragic if the “intruder” had been a neighbor in distress or a member of Dotson’s own family.

Second, I hope the policemen who showed up at the wrong address are not automatically fired. It is the duty of policemen to put themselves in harm’s way night and day to protect us. They have to show up at homes where dangerous disputes are in progress at 11:30 p.m. or whenever help is needed. Of course, as they protect us, they are also trained to protect themselves. What does that mean in a state where there are many guns and a high crime rate? What should they have done when responding to a call for help and in so doing were confronted by a man brandishing a gun?

Yes, mistakes were made. But the police were not entirely to blame for the chaotic tragedy that unfolded.

Linda Wolcott, Corrales

CYFD failed these helpless children

I WAS appalled to read (Wednesday’s) front-page story that CYFD returned children to Victoria Romero three times after the surviving children tested positive for drugs and their baby brother died from drugs in his system.

What CYFD did was a crime, and how could they possibly think what they were doing to those three surviving children was the right thing? Have none of the caseworkers have a conscience? Even if “their hands were tied,” someone needed to protest their being returned to that so-called mother. The drugs in their systems will affect them for the rest of their lives.

This is extremely cruel and sad. The public deserves to know how and why they determined that these helpless children could survive life’s cruelties with Victoria Romero. Very sad to know CYFD acted not on the behalf of this family.

Rosalie Krillevy, Albuquerque

ABQ should focus on better air quality

AS A member of the Albuquerque community, I take pride in the number of outdoor activities we have. Going outside and enjoying the various outdoor activities such as hiking, going to parks, riding bikes, etc. are all activities that promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle. However, each day we are seeing impacts on health due to air quality. …

According to the American Lung Association (in 2022) the Albuquerque area (wa)s ranked 22nd for high ozone as a metropolitan area and also received a grade “F” for the ozone.

As we are approaching the warmer months and wildfire season, there will likely be an increase in air pollution from both the heat and wildfires. These are out of our control to an extent, (but) I want to bring awareness and encourage use and implementation from our community leaders for more safe forms and options of public transportation around the community to ultimately help reduce these other pollutants that we can control that can also cause harm to our air. Additionally, (I want) to promote and encourage our community leaders to increase air quality monitors around the city. … Because Albuquerque is such a great place to get outdoors and be active, it’s imperative we bring awareness so we can continue to have this.

Virginia Whitfield, Albuquerque

Lessons from tragic police shooting

I FEEL bad for the man killed by Farmington police when they went to the wrong address for a domestic dispute call. I feel bad for his family that was left behind. I also feel bad for the Farmington police officers involved. People are calling for the firing of these officers and for the police chief to resign. At that time of night I can see the officers mixing up a five and an eight. Domestic dispute calls are among the most dangerous calls an officer can respond to. They have no idea how the scenario will play out. So when they arrived thinking they were at the correct address and the occupant opens the door with gun in hand “protecting” his family, of course the first response would be to shoot him before he shoots them. He may have been an innocent victim protecting his home, but he could have done things a little differently to get a better outcome.

1. That late at night when someone is banging at your door, don’t answer it. Call out through the door “Who is it?”

2. Call 911. Let them know someone is banging at your door. When they hear your address they’ll contact the officers and let them know they are at the wrong house that they need to cross the street.

3. Install a ring camera with intercom capability. You can clear all the confusion up without answering the door.

It’s OK to have weapons in the house for protection. But there is still a certain amount of responsibility involved on when to display or use your weapon. In this case, displaying his weapon backfired.

My condolences to all involved. Be safe out there.

Robert Wayne, Albuquerque