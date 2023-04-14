 New Mexico Tru: Phoenix prep star Washington signs with Lobos - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Tru: Phoenix prep star Washington signs with Lobos

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Tru Washington is shown in a photo provided by the University of New Mexico after the school announced he had signed his men’s basketball letter of intent on Thursday. (Courtesy of UNM)

Now it’s officially official.

Though top-100 rated men’s basketball recruit Tru Washington announced his commitment to the New Mexico Lobos in February, the school was finally able to confirm the signing of the 6-foot-4 shooting guard from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler on Thursday when it received his letter of intent.

“I chose New Mexico because it was close to home and the coaches kept it real throughout the entire process,” Washington said in a statement provided by the school. “After (UNM head coach) Pitino offered me, he or (assistant coach Isaac) Chew was at every one of my games and I knew how much they believed in me. I am excited to get to play in The Pit. The last time I was there was the San Diego State game, and that atmosphere was crazy. I can’t wait for my chance to play in a game like that.”

Washington, a consensus four-star recruit by all major recruiting services and the Class of 2023’s No. 88-ranked player according to ESPN, helped lead AZ Compass Prep to the finals of the 2023 GEICO National Championship and a No. 4 final ranking in the country.

“We know he will make an immediate impact on the court, in the locker room and in the community,” Pitino said in the release.

The NCAA’s regular signing period opened on Wednesday, and players who didn’t sign in November’s early signing period had to wait until this week to sign their binding letters of intent.

Washington was on the same recruiting visit to UNM in September as Dallas-area prep star Jadyn Toppin, who signed with the Lobos in November. Washington and the 6-8, four-star rated Toppin are the two prep signees for the Lobos this recruiting class to go along with this week’s announcement of the addition of Iona transfer Nelly Junior Joseph, a 6-foot-10 forward.

UNM has four scholarships remaining to be filled and is expected to have three recruits — each a Division I player in the NCAA’s transfer portal — on official recruiting visits to Albuquerque this weekend, the Journal has learned.

The NCAA’s transfer portal closes to players on May 11. Schools can still add players after that date.

Washington had heavy recruiting interest or scholarship offers from Nevada, Arizona State, LSU, Grand Canyon, Mississippi State, TCU, UNLV, Pepperdine, DePaul, Portland, Georgia and others.

MORE ON MO: Former Lobo big man Morris Udeze on Thursday scored nine points and had a game-high 10 rebounds in his opening game at the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament (PIT) — an invitation-only tournament of 64 players who have exhausted their college eligibility and are showcasing their skills in front of NBA and international basketball scouts and agents.

His team, Jani King, lost 92-78 to Roger Brown’s Restaurant. The tournament allows businesses or to sponsor teams.

Udeze, who was named the MVP of the Reese’s NABC College Basketball All-Star game on March 31 in Houston after posting a double-double, played 18 minutes in Thursday’s game, shot 3-of-7 from the field, was 3-of-6 at the free throw line, grabbed three of his team’s 10 offensive rebounds and blocked a shot.

The PIT also gives players a chance to play their way into the May 16 NBA combine, which is considered the top showcase for draft-eligible players ahead of the June 22 NBA Draft.

Other names of interest for fans in these parts who got invitations to play in the PIT include (last school and previous schools if applicable):

• Sir’Jabari Rice, Texas (New Mexico State before that)
• Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming
• Emmanuel Akot, WKU (Boise State, Arizona)
• Nathan Mensah, San Diego State
• Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma (Nevada, Wichita State)
• Desmond Cambridge, Arizona State (Nevada, Brown)

Rice, who played this past season at Texas and has been close friends with Udeze since they grew up together in Houston, scored a team-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and a steal in his team’s game on Wednesday.

MAKUACH: Former Lobo Makuach Maluach, 24, this week signed a two-year deal with the Sydney Kings of the NBL in his home country of Australia. He played professionally this past season Darwin Salties of the NBL1 league.

