 Flood watch: Jemez River reaches levels not seen in 30 years - Albuquerque Journal

Flood watch: Jemez River reaches levels not seen in 30 years

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Tony Pino with his brother John Pino and Juanita Pino monitor the water levels outside their residence in the village of San Ysidro, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

JEMEZ RIVER VALLEY — Brothers John and Tony Pino worked late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning building two berms and packing sandbags around John Pino’s house in San Ysidro to redirect water.

N.M. 4 next to the home was submerged in places as were parts of the Pino property. The brothers, who are members of Zia Pueblo and ranchers, called the swollen Jemez River a blessing.

“We’re not mad. We’re just trying to keep (the water) so we can provide for our families and provide for our people. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing to our people,” said Tony Pino, adding that the extra moisture will be helpful to ranchers and farmers in the area. “The river is the life of our village.”

Up and down the Jemez River Valley, residents and officials are preparing for a surge of water expected to crest in the coming days. Snowpack in the Jemez Mountains is melting quickly and pouring into the river, which is raging at levels longtime residents have never seen. Other northern New Mexico mountains are seeing a similar pattern.

Sewer lines in Jemez Springs have taken on additional water, which has overwhelmed the village’s wastewater plant, said Sandoval County Manager Wayne Johnson.

Flooding from the Jemez River closes a newly constructed bridge on the Jemez Pueblo in N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

On Jemez Pueblo, Gov. Dominic Gachupin said he was concerned about how a brand new bridge will hold up amid the surge of water, and for the chile, squash, watermelons and corn the pueblo grows along the banks of the river.

He said pueblo administrators were delivering sand bags to residents who live close to the river.

“We’re grateful and humbled by it,” he said Thursday of the raging river. “It’s our ancestral homeland, we have to take care of it – and one another.”

In Jemez Springs, Johnson said the village doesn’t know if the river water has been contaminated, and testing will be done to see if sewage water is in it. Officials are advising people to stay out of the river for that reason, and because it’s moving so fast.

Jemez Springs Police Chief Felix Nunez said the village is bringing in a swift water rescue team in case there is an emergency. He said police officers on Thursday were trying to get some daredevil kayakers out of the river, including one paddler who descended Soda Dam.

Johnson said village drinking water hasn’t been affected.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the height of the river at nearly 8 feet on Thursday morning, according to agency’s website. It was under 5 feet a week ago.

Height of Jemez River near Jemez, New Mexico. The thicker orange line represents the gauge level in 2023 and the thinner red line represents the gauge level in 2022. (United State Geological Survey)

See the Jemez River gauge in real time.

Officials were expecting it to crest at about 9 feet in the coming days.

“If this goes higher than 9 feet, if the flooding gets really bad, of course, we’re going to make that call (for evacuations) sooner rather than later,” Johnson said.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a flood advisory on Wednesday that will remain in place until Tuesday morning.

The advisory predicted the river to crest at between 8 and 10 feet. Eight feet is when flooding will start to occur. At 10 feet, there will be widespread flooding and bridges in and around Jemez Springs will be impassable and dangerous. The Weather Service said the river is reaching levels not seen since 1990, when it bulged to 8.8 feet.

The Weather Service also has issued a “special weather statement,” saying creeks and rivers throughout northern New Mexico mountains are going to see rapid rises and some mountain roads may experience localized flooding because the snowpack is melting rapidly. The agency warned of rock and mudslides. A separate flood advisory was issued Thursday for areas surrounding the Pecos River in San Miguel County.

Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

So far, no homes have been evacuated in Jemez Springs, a village of about 200 people on N.M. 4.

Despite the ballooned river, Jemez Springs Mayor Roger Sweet said the town remains open for business.

“We have all of our businesses are open, Highway 4 is open,” he said. “It’s safe to come up here. We have beautiful backcountry hiking. … You just have to be wary of the river.”

The village will have sand bags available at the fire station starting Friday, Johnson said.

He said snowpack in surrounding areas was about 200% of normal, which is fueling the river when temperatures in town soared to around 80 degrees Wednesday.

“It’s very unnerving. It’s very unnerving,” said Donna Sanchez, who has a home that backs up to the river. “There’s nothing we can do. We’re at the mercy of the river.”

Longtime residents said the river is a focal point of the community. Pam Cornwell said many residents have to cross river bridges to get to and from their homes. She was walking on a path next to the river Thursday.

“It’s something everybody knows, recognizes. People come up here to recreate on the river, to fish the river, to picnic by the river. We watch it every time we go in and out of our house. We watch the (water) level. We stop on the bridge and look for the fish. We walk along the river,” she said. “It’s a very, very important part of this community. … It adds to life here.”

Home » News » Albuquerque News » Flood watch: Jemez River reaches levels not seen in 30 years

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The annual 'Experiments in Cinema' series returns in-person
ABQnews Seeker
"Experiments in Cinema" series is back ... "Experiments in Cinema" series is back in-person beginning Tuesday, April 18, through Saturday, April 22.
2
Part concert, part battle, dueling pianists go head-to-head
ABQnews Seeker
The rules are simple, the pianists ... The rules are simple, the pianists battle each other in six rounds of competition on stage. The audience will choose the winner by the ...
3
Chad Burris ready to bring years of movie experience ...
ABQnews Seeker
Once completed, the facility will offer ... Once completed, the facility will offer industry-standard, hands-on and specific workforce training and job competencies for the film, TV and digital media, whi
4
Northrop Grumman to be first tenant in Kirtland Air ...
ABQnews Seeker
KAFB welcomes Northrop Grumman to its ... KAFB welcomes Northrop Grumman to its new business park MaxQ
5
Combat sports notes: Vannata preps in Denver for UFC ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Wednesday phone interview scheduled by ... A Wednesday phone interview scheduled by the UFC for the Journal with longtime Albuquerque MMA fight ...
6
Snowmelt spurs flooding from Southwest to Rockies, 2 rescues
ABQnews Seeker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- A rapid ... FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- A rapid spring snowmelt after an unusually wet winter is unleashing flooding from the Southwest to the Rockies, causing residents ...
7
New Mexico Tru: Phoenix prep star Washington signs with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Though he committed in February, Top-100 ... Though he committed in February, Top-100 shooting guard Tru Washington had to wait until this week to officially become a Lobo.
8
Keller's duplex, casita proposals undergo minimal change at city ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller's effort to allow ... Mayor Tim Keller's effort to allow duplexes and casitas in Albuquerque's single-family-home neighborhoods underwent minimal change at the city council's Land Use, Planning and ...
9
Flood watch: Jemez River reaches levels not seen in ...
ABQnews Seeker
"We're grateful and humbled by it," ... "We're grateful and humbled by it," said Jemez Pueblo Gov. Dominic Gachupin, echoing the sentiment of many in the Jemez Valley.