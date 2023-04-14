 Sports Speak Up! Reader is 'mystified' by the state of UNM baseball and softball - Albuquerque Journal

By ABQJournal News Staff

WHAT’S UP WITH UNM softball and baseball? The softball team just got hammered by cold weather team Boise State, 40-3 over a three game series. The baseball team lost to New Mexico State and now Division II CSU-Pueblo came to town and knocked off the Lobos, getting their first win over a Division I team since 2008? These teams need to step up their games. Softball is saved, only due to Title IX. However, even those of us who despise soccer might think it’s better for Jeremy Fishbein to return and at least bring some respect back to athletics at UNM.

— Lobo Mystified

EXCITED THAT Nelly Junior Joseph will be a Lobo next season. He is really skilled and tough. One more strong big man and the Lobos are a contender, two more solid big men and the pieces are in place for a top 25 team! Go Lobos.

— TTrujillo

ALTHOUGH I appreciate James Yodice’s reporting on the (Sepulveda) track meet on Monday he should check his sources on the next “major” prep meet in the metro area. It is actually the F.M. Wilson relays this weekend at Nusenda Community Stadium. Boys on Friday. Girls on Saturday.

— Robert Garcia

