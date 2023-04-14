Northrop Grumman to be first tenant in Kirtland Air Force Base’s high tech development complex

Northrop Grumman became the first tenant to officially open shop at Albuquerque’s emerging MaxQ business center Thursday afternoon, reflecting a major advance in efforts to turn an empty lot on Kirtland Air Force Base into a bustling, high-tech development complex.

Northrop Grumman held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 27,000-square-foot facility, where the company will manage engineering and support services for defense-related space operations.

The building is located on the far west side of the MaxQ development site – a 70-acre stretch of vacant Kirtland property that runs along the south side of Gibson Boulevard between Carlisle and Truman.

Thunderbird Kirtland Development LLC is working to convert that unused desert plot into a sprawling office, laboratory, manufacturing and retail center that offers companies connected to military-related technology development close proximity and access to the Kirtland-based entities they support.

That’s what attracted Northrop Grumman to the site, said Cyrus Dhalla, company vice president and general manager for tactical space systems.

“We saw acquiring this site as strategically important to get close to our customer community,” Dhalla told a packed audience at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “… Having a local presence with access to scientists and engineers here helps us work quickly to take scientific advances and integrate them into real capabilities. It’s about connecting with customers, and this building is made to serve that purpose.”

MaxQ is located just north of the Air Force Research Laboratory facilities at Kirtland, which work closely with private companies on space-related technology, and on “directed energy,” which refers to laser and microwave systems.

AFRL efforts to further develop and deploy those technologies are providing significant opportunities for high-tech commercial development in Albuquerque, with large companies like Northrop Grumman, and many small and medium-sized firms as well, either setting up shop or expanding existing operations here.

Virginia-based engineering firm Blue Halo, for example – which won nearly $1.5 billion in space and directed energy-related contracts with Kirtland entities last year – has expanded its Albuquerque operations at the Sandia Science and Technology Park in Southeast Albuquerque. It grew its footprint there from one 41,000-square-foot space it’s occupied since 2020 to 200,000 square feet now after acquiring two more facilities in the park.

MaxQ, however, provides prospective tenants direct proximity to the AFRL.

The business park is located on Kirtland property that’s outside the security fence at the base, allowing public access to the companies that locate there. But it will also have a dedicated pedestrian gate providing secure access to Kirtland and secure office and lab space for companies in the park.

The park is being built under a U.S. Department of Defense “enhanced use leasing” program, which allows the DOD to lease land on military bases for private development. The Air Force and Thunderbird Kirtland Development signed a 50-year lease under that program in October 2020.

MaxQ is now building roadways and foundational utilities – including water, sewage communications, electricity and natural gas infrastructure – on 35 of the 70 acres allotted under the lease, said MaxQ Managing Partner Kevin Yearout.

“In this first phase, we’re developing about half the site with the infrastructure needed to bring more companies in,” Yearout told the Journal. “We expect that to be ready by early July.”

Eventually, when the full 70 acres are developed, the developers expect to accommodate up to 1 million square feet of office, laboratory and retail space, including hotels and restaurants.

That could bring significant economic benefits to an underdeveloped zone on Albuquerque’s south side, said Bernalillo County Commissioner Eric Olivas.

“It will bring new, high-tech jobs to a previously dormant section of Kirtland Air Force Base, and to an area of the city that needs it,” Olivas told event participants.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, who also spoke at the event, said MaxQ offers a unique space for companies and people in Albuquerque’s expanding high-tech community to interact.

“It will create synergy as people walk across the parking lot to interact with one another,” Heinrich told the Journal. “Hopefully, with a major national security partner like Northrop Grumman now locating here, it will attract more partners to the park by sending a message that this is a good place to invest.”

Northrop Grumman will concentrate all its Albuquerque operations in the new facility, said Matt Verock, company vice president for space security systems.

“We have about 100 people here now,” Verock told the Journal. “We expect that to grow. As needs develop and change, we’ll add more people.”

Eventually, the company could also expand its footprint in the park.

“We see real growth potential at this site,” Cyrus Dhalla told event participants. “There’s a lot of space here to continue expanding.”