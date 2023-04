Global stocks rise after US inflation cools

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Friday after U.S. inflation eased in March and China reported unexpectedly strong exports.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rose.

Wall Street futures were lower, giving up part of Thursday’s gains after U.S. inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than expected.

Asian markets were “taking cues from a solid rally on Wall Street,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.2% to 7,862.09. The DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.2% to 7,843.38 and the CAC 40 in Paris was 0.2% higher at 7,497.61.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was off 0.2%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% after government data showed prices paid to U.S. producers in March rose at their slowest rate in more than two years.

The Dow advanced 1.1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% to 12,166.27.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.6% at 3,338.15 after China’s March exports rose 14.8% over a year earlier, rebounding from a decline in January and February.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumped 1.2% to 28,493.47. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.5% to 20,438.81.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.4% to 2,571.49. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5% higher at 7,361.60.

New Zealand declined while Singapore and Jakarta gained. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

Traders hope signs that stubbornly high inflation is weakening might prompt the Federal Reserve and other central banks to postpone or scale back plans for interest rate hikes to cool business and consumer activity.

Government data Thursday showed prices paid to U.S. producers rose 2.7% over a year earlier, the smallest gain in more than two years.

On Wednesday, separate data showed consumer inflation slowed to 5% from February’s 6%.

Another report Thursday said slightly more American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, though the job market has remained resilient.

Notes from the Fed’s March 21-22 meeting showed members agreed its next rate hike would be one-quarter percentage point instead of a half-point.

Some traders are betting the Fed might keep its benchmark lending rate steady at its May meeting.

Others expect the U.S. central bank to start cutting rates as early as mid-year to shore up the economy. Fed officials have said they expect at least one more increase this year and then for the benchmark rate to stay elevated through at least early 2024.

Meanwhile, big U.S. companies are starting to tell investors how much they earned during the first three months of the year.

Expectations are low. Forecasts call for the sharpest drop in earnings since the pandemic was pummeling the economy in 2020.

The biggest banks are due to report results following a flurry of anxiety about the industry after two high-profile failures in the United States and one in Switzerland. That stirred fears banks were cracking under the strain of rate hikes. Regulators appear to have soothed that unease by promising more lending to institutions and other steps if needed.

Notes from the Fed meeting said its staff economists see such weakness potentially causing a mild recession later this year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude edged up 3 cents to $82.19 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.10 on Thursday to $82.16. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 1 cent to $86.10 per barrel in London. It lost $1.24 the previous session to $86.09.

The dollar fell to 132.45 yen from Thursday’s 132.77 yen. The euro gained to $1.1060 from $1.1046.