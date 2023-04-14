 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near San Mateo and Central - Albuquerque Journal

1 killed, 1 injured in early morning vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near San Mateo and Central

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near Central and San Mateo early Friday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers with APD’s Motor Unit were dispatched just after 4 a.m. after receiving reports that two individuals had been struck by a vehicle, said APD spokesman Officer Chase Jewell in a release.

Jewell said officers located one individual in critical condition and attempted life saving measures on scene, but the person died of their injuries at the hospital.

The other person was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Jewell said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near San Mateo and Central

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Video shows Farmington police realized they were at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Farmington Police Department released video ... The Farmington Police Department released video on Friday from three officers who mistakenly went to Robert Dotson's house while responding to an argument on ...
2
Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area ... Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area restaurants open past 9 p.m.
3
Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just in time for summer vacation, ... Just in time for summer vacation, rebate checks could start hitting New Mexicans' bank accounts by June. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday ...
4
Sen. Cliff Pirtle says he won't seek reelection next ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said ... Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said Friday he will not seek reelection next year to another term, a month after sheriff's deputies responded to ...
5
Three dead in two separate fires across Albuquerque metro ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three people are dead in two ... Three people are dead in two separate fires between Thursday night and Friday morning, local officials said.
6
Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Avila could face up to ... Alexis Avila could face up to 18 years after a guilty verdict was read in court Friday
7
A teen hoping to sell a gun to another ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought ... An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought guns to school in an attempt to sell at least one of them was arrested Thursday.
8
Where to get information about the Jemez River surge
ABQnews Seeker
What are the primary ways to ... What are the primary ways to get information about the Jemez River and the threat of a flood?
9
Book ban proposal causes stir at Rio Rancho council ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with ... Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with the city council to ban certain books from the public library. The books the group found offensive related ...
10
Planning to attend Gathering of Nations? Here's what to ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year, the Gathering of Nations ... This year, the Gathering of Nations is marking its 40th anniversary.