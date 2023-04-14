1 killed, 1 injured in early morning vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near San Mateo and Central

One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near Central and San Mateo early Friday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers with APD’s Motor Unit were dispatched just after 4 a.m. after receiving reports that two individuals had been struck by a vehicle, said APD spokesman Officer Chase Jewell in a release.

Jewell said officers located one individual in critical condition and attempted life saving measures on scene, but the person died of their injuries at the hospital.

The other person was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Jewell said.