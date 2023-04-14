 Three dead in two separate fires across Albuquerque metro area since Thursday night - Albuquerque Journal

Three dead in two separate fires across Albuquerque metro area since Thursday night

By Gabrielle Porter and Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writers

Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue firefighters investigate the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Quiet Lane SW on Friday, April 14, 2023. Two people were found dead in a garage attached to the home, according to Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue spokesman Lt. Robert Arguellas. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Three people are dead in two separate Albuquerque metro area fires between Thursday night and Friday morning, local officials said.

A man and a woman were found dead in a garage attached to a home in the 1800 block of Quiet Lane SW, not far from the intersection of Goff and Bridge, according to Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue spokesman Lt. Robert Arguellas.

Fire crews and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home after a call at about 5:13 a.m. Friday. The homeowner, who was outside the house at the time, told responders that two people were trapped inside, Arguellas. Deputies went to the back and forced open a door near the garage, and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. Arguellas said while some crew members tried to douse the fire in the garage, others searched the house and didn’t find anybody. When they returned empty-handed, the homeowner said the people inside would be in the garage. Crew members went back in and found both bodies.

Arguellas said he didn’t know exact ages of the people, but said he believes they were both adults.

The aftermath of a house fire in the 1800 block of Quiet Lane SW on Friday, April 14, 2023. Two people were found dead in a garage attached to the home, according to Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue spokesman Lt. Robert Arguellas. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Speaking shortly after 9 a.m., Arguellas said the fire was fully extinguished. The fire department, the sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal are all investigating the cause of the fire and whether there was foul play involved.

“We do want to take a moment if we can to remind homeowners to make sure they have early warning systems,” Arguellas said. “… Having a fire extinguisher in the home is also beneficial.”

Meanwhile, another person was killed in a structure fire Thursday night at a multi-family dwelling near Zuni and Louisiana SE, according to the Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

AFR was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Kentucky SE where they found a “working fire on the Interior of one apt,” said AFR spokesman Jason Fejer in a release.

Fejer said the fire was quickly brought under control and an unconscious individual was removed from the residence.

The individual was in cardiac arrest and treatment was initiated, but efforts were unsuccessful, and the person was pronounced dead on scene, Fejer said.

