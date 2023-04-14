 Where to get information about the Jemez River surge - Albuquerque Journal

Where to get information about the Jemez River surge

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

Vehicles pass through flood waters on Highway 4 in the village of San Ysidro, N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The mountains in northern New Mexico were thankfully inundated with snow this winter and even into early spring. A recent heat wave is melting all that snow, creating streams of water snaking down mountainsides and into valleys. This has forecasters concerned about spring flooding across the mountain West, including in New Mexico.

Currently, the Jemez River, which takes in snowmelt from mountain ranges to the north and west of Albuquerque, is surging. The Jemez is not yet flooding, however.

The United States Geological Survey monitors a river gauge near the community of Jemez Springs, which is built on the banks of the namesake river. The Jemez usually runs about 4 feet high at this gauge and must reach 8 feet here for the USGS to consider it a flood. The Jemez crested at 7.85 feet high at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Jemez Springs gauge.

See the Jemez River gauge in real time.

Earlier in the week, forecasters predicted the river would be around 9 feet high by this morning and stay at that level throughout the weekend. But the gauge is showing sustained levels closer to 7 feet throughout Friday morning.

Take caution

Still, the relatively high river levels — even if not technically a flood — are a threat to people in the Jemez Valley.

Friday morning, Sandoval County warned of the Jemez River running over low-lying areas of State Highway 4 between San Ysidro and Jemez Springs.

“Travelers are asked to exercise caution and not enter closed roadways or drive into floodwaters,” a county news release stated.

Flooding from the Jemez River closes a newly constructed bridge on the Jemez Pueblo in N.M., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains is causing flooding of the Jemez River. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Get info

What are the primary ways to get information about the Jemez River and the threat of a flood?

USGS river gauge: The USGS website showing the height of the river at the Jemez gauge is updated every hour or so, providing users near real-time data.

Sandoval County: The county is providing information on Twitter, Facebook and its website.

New Mexico Department of Transportation: Find out about road closures in the area at nmroads.com or by calling 511.

News media: Follow trusted news sources, such as the Albuquerque Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Where to get information about the Jemez River surge

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Video shows Farmington police realized they were at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Farmington Police Department released video ... The Farmington Police Department released video on Friday from three officers who mistakenly went to Robert Dotson's house while responding to an argument on ...
2
Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Avila could face up to ... Alexis Avila could face up to 18 years after a guilty verdict was read in court Friday
3
Sen. Cliff Pirtle says he won't seek reelection next ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said ... Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said Friday he will not seek reelection next year to another term, a month after sheriff's deputies responded to ...
4
Book ban proposal causes stir at Rio Rancho council ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with ... Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with the city council to ban certain books from the public library. The books the group found offensive related ...
5
Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area ... Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area restaurants open past 9 p.m.
6
A teen hoping to sell a gun to another ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought ... An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought guns to school in an attempt to sell at least one of them was arrested Thursday.
7
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced charges against more than two dozen members of Mexico's powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of ...
8
Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just in time for summer vacation, ... Just in time for summer vacation, rebate checks could start hitting New Mexicans' bank accounts by June. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday ...
9
Where to get information about the Jemez River surge
ABQnews Seeker
What are the primary ways to ... What are the primary ways to get information about the Jemez River and the threat of a flood?