Where to get information about the Jemez River surge

The mountains in northern New Mexico were thankfully inundated with snow this winter and even into early spring. A recent heat wave is melting all that snow, creating streams of water snaking down mountainsides and into valleys. This has forecasters concerned about spring flooding across the mountain West, including in New Mexico.

Currently, the Jemez River, which takes in snowmelt from mountain ranges to the north and west of Albuquerque, is surging. The Jemez is not yet flooding, however.

The United States Geological Survey monitors a river gauge near the community of Jemez Springs, which is built on the banks of the namesake river. The Jemez usually runs about 4 feet high at this gauge and must reach 8 feet here for the USGS to consider it a flood. The Jemez crested at 7.85 feet high at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Jemez Springs gauge.

See the Jemez River gauge in real time.

Earlier in the week, forecasters predicted the river would be around 9 feet high by this morning and stay at that level throughout the weekend. But the gauge is showing sustained levels closer to 7 feet throughout Friday morning.

Take caution

Still, the relatively high river levels — even if not technically a flood — are a threat to people in the Jemez Valley.

Friday morning, Sandoval County warned of the Jemez River running over low-lying areas of State Highway 4 between San Ysidro and Jemez Springs.

“Travelers are asked to exercise caution and not enter closed roadways or drive into floodwaters,” a county news release stated.

Get info

What are the primary ways to get information about the Jemez River and the threat of a flood?

USGS river gauge: The USGS website showing the height of the river at the Jemez gauge is updated every hour or so, providing users near real-time data.

Sandoval County: The county is providing information on Twitter, Facebook and its website.

New Mexico Department of Transportation: Find out about road closures in the area at nmroads.com or by calling 511.

News media: Follow trusted news sources, such as the Albuquerque Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.