A teen hoping to sell a gun to another student at an Albuquerque charter school was arrested on Thursday, police say

An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought guns to school in an attempt to sell at least one of them was arrested Thursday.

Police say Michael Ramirez, a student at La Academia de Esperanza, a charter school near West Mesa High School, brought two hand guns — one of them stolen — and 33 rounds of ammunition to the school, with the plan to sell a gun to another student, according to a district attorney’s office news release.

But a teacher overheard two students discussing the guns and told the school principal, who then called APS police. Ramirez told them the guns were in the glovebox of his car, saying they “were not his,” and he was arrested. The guns have been confiscated.

“We just don’t need that type of tragedy here in Albuquerque again,” Second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman told the Journal. “We will bring this matter in front of the grand jury very quickly. And we will be seeking a pretrial detention motion to detain him until trial.”

Police have filed a criminal complaint against Ramirez for unlawfully carrying deadly weapons on school grounds, and receiving stolen property.

Police are still investigating where the guns came from, a DA spokeswoman said.

