 Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM taxpayers to go out starting in June - Albuquerque Journal

Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM taxpayers to go out starting in June

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

A shopper pushes a cart full of groceries to his car outside an Albuquerque grocery store in this September 2021 file photo. Tax rebates of $500 per taxpayer –married couples filing jointly will get $1,000 rebate checks — will be sent out by the state, starting in mid-June. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

SANTA FE — Just in time for summer vacation, rebate checks could start hitting New Mexicans’ bank accounts by June.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday that eligible state residents will begin automatically receiving the $500 rebate checks — either via direct deposit of the mail — in mid-June, after the governor last week signed a tax bill authorizing the cash assistance payments.

In all, rebate checks will be provided to an estimated 875,000 tax filers around the state, regardless of income level. But that number also includes married couples who will get $1,000 rebates, meaning the total amount of adults receiving financial relief from the state could be even higher.

“Prices for basic necessities continue to be high across the nation,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our state today is in a fantastic financial position, and it’s important to me that New Mexico’s families are sharing in that success.”

This year’s round of rebate checks — the state also issued several rounds of rebates last year — will be automatically processed for all residents who filed 2021 tax returns.

However, some individuals could have their rebate checks fully or partially withheld by the state if they still owe 2021 back taxes to the state.

Most individuals that did have such tax liability already got smaller rebate checks last year though, meaning there will likely be fewer individuals this time around who do not receive the full rebate amount, said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.

State lawmakers approved the rebates as part of an omnibus tax package during this year’s 60-day legislative session, which ended last month.

Legislators were able to approve the rebates — which will cost an estimated $670 million — thanks to an unprecedented state revenue windfall fueled primarily by record-breaking oil production levels in southeast New Mexico and an uptick in consumer spending.

In all, lawmakers entered the session with an estimated $3.6 billion in “new” money — or revenue in excess of current spending levels — and also approved state worker pay raises, more money for conservation programs and an increased Medicaid reimbursement rate for providers, in addition to the rebates.

Meanwhile, the latest round of rebates will not be counted as taxable state income, Schardin Clarke said, but it’s unclear whether the federal Internal Revenue Service might ultimately decide they qualify as income for federal tax filing purposes.

The IRS released guidance in February that rebates issued last year in New Mexico — and similar payments in other states — would not have to be reported on taxpayers’ 2022 tax returns.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM taxpayers to go out starting in June

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Video shows Farmington police realized they were at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Farmington Police Department released video ... The Farmington Police Department released video on Friday from three officers who mistakenly went to Robert Dotson's house while responding to an argument on ...
2
Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area ... Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area restaurants open past 9 p.m.
3
Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just in time for summer vacation, ... Just in time for summer vacation, rebate checks could start hitting New Mexicans' bank accounts by June. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday ...
4
Sen. Cliff Pirtle says he won't seek reelection next ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said ... Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said Friday he will not seek reelection next year to another term, a month after sheriff's deputies responded to ...
5
Three dead in two separate fires across Albuquerque metro ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three people are dead in two ... Three people are dead in two separate fires between Thursday night and Friday morning, local officials said.
6
Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Avila could face up to ... Alexis Avila could face up to 18 years after a guilty verdict was read in court Friday
7
A teen hoping to sell a gun to another ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought ... An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought guns to school in an attempt to sell at least one of them was arrested Thursday.
8
Where to get information about the Jemez River surge
ABQnews Seeker
What are the primary ways to ... What are the primary ways to get information about the Jemez River and the threat of a flood?
9
Book ban proposal causes stir at Rio Rancho council ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with ... Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with the city council to ban certain books from the public library. The books the group found offensive related ...
10
Planning to attend Gathering of Nations? Here's what to ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year, the Gathering of Nations ... This year, the Gathering of Nations is marking its 40th anniversary.