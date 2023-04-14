Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM taxpayers to go out starting in June

SANTA FE — Just in time for summer vacation, rebate checks could start hitting New Mexicans’ bank accounts by June.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday that eligible state residents will begin automatically receiving the $500 rebate checks — either via direct deposit of the mail — in mid-June, after the governor last week signed a tax bill authorizing the cash assistance payments.

In all, rebate checks will be provided to an estimated 875,000 tax filers around the state, regardless of income level. But that number also includes married couples who will get $1,000 rebates, meaning the total amount of adults receiving financial relief from the state could be even higher.

“Prices for basic necessities continue to be high across the nation,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our state today is in a fantastic financial position, and it’s important to me that New Mexico’s families are sharing in that success.”

This year’s round of rebate checks — the state also issued several rounds of rebates last year — will be automatically processed for all residents who filed 2021 tax returns.

However, some individuals could have their rebate checks fully or partially withheld by the state if they still owe 2021 back taxes to the state.

Most individuals that did have such tax liability already got smaller rebate checks last year though, meaning there will likely be fewer individuals this time around who do not receive the full rebate amount, said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.

State lawmakers approved the rebates as part of an omnibus tax package during this year’s 60-day legislative session, which ended last month.

Legislators were able to approve the rebates — which will cost an estimated $670 million — thanks to an unprecedented state revenue windfall fueled primarily by record-breaking oil production levels in southeast New Mexico and an uptick in consumer spending.

In all, lawmakers entered the session with an estimated $3.6 billion in “new” money — or revenue in excess of current spending levels — and also approved state worker pay raises, more money for conservation programs and an increased Medicaid reimbursement rate for providers, in addition to the rebates.

Meanwhile, the latest round of rebates will not be counted as taxable state income, Schardin Clarke said, but it’s unclear whether the federal Internal Revenue Service might ultimately decide they qualify as income for federal tax filing purposes.

The IRS released guidance in February that rebates issued last year in New Mexico — and similar payments in other states — would not have to be reported on taxpayers’ 2022 tax returns.