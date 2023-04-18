Sticking to the basics: Proprietors of lunchtime chicken spot Sticky Rice keep things simple

Lao eatery Sticky Rice is a staple for the patrons of the Market Place at Journal Center restaurants. Open 10 a.m. weekdays, the owners serve meals till they run out, usually a few hours before the official closing time of 2 p.m.

Kham and Key Panturad opened the restaurant in 2015. Originally from Laos, Key came to the U.S. in 2000 and lived in Texas.

His wife Kham joined him in 2004.

The couple moved to Albuquerque because Key had an aunt in Rio Rancho.

Panturad worked as a mechanic before quitting to help his wife run the restaurant since she doesn’t speak much English.

The couple likes keeping their menu simple — just six entrees, four drink options and Mango Sticky Rice for dessert.

“I like it to be easy, just simple,” Panturad said.

During the pandemic the restaurant switched to serving to-go orders only, and Panturad says they intend to keep it that way.

