Video shows Farmington police realized they were at the wrong house before killing the man who answered the door holding a gun

Seconds before Robert Dotson opened his front door, Farmington police realized they were at the wrong house, according to body camera video released on Friday.

The officers chuckle at the mixup, between 5305 and 5308 Valley View Drive, and back away as Dotson comes to the door, shining a blinding light on him.

Dotson gets the screen door half open when police start firing, shooting at him before he raises his arms — a gun in his hand — and quickly falls to the ground.

Within a minute, his wife can be heard wailing at the door and an officer mutters, under his breath, “please don’t” before police trade bullets with the woman.

The gunfire stops and officers tell Dotson’s wife “this is the police department, we’re here to help you.” She yells back, in anguish, “please help, somebody shot my husband” — apparently unaware the officers were responsible.

The Farmington Police Department released body camera video on Friday from three officers who mistakenly went to Dotson’s house while responding to an argument at about 11:30 p.m. on April 5, killing him and trading bullets with his wife.

The department also included slow-motion segments of the videos from when Dotson opened the door, which shows officers began shooting before he raised the gun. It’s unclear whether Dotson knew they were police officers.

FPD spokeswoman Shanice Gonzales previously said that three officers who were “directly involved” have been put on administrative leave. Officials have not identified the officers and their names are redacted from the video released Friday.

Video details

The 20-minute video begins with an officer walking down a dark street and up a driveway, shining their flashlight at vehicles on the property. Other officers can be seen at Dotson’s home, holding the screen door open and knocking while announcing “Farmington police.”

One of the officers contacts a dispatcher and tells them nobody is answering, asking them to tell the 911 caller to come to the door. An officer knocks again, louder this time, and again announced themselves.

The officers talk about what address they are at, with one saying “it’s not 5308?” before another responds “it said 5305, didn’t it?” and an officer asks dispatch for confirmation.

When dispatch responds with “5308 Valley View” the officer at the door says “They told me the wrong (unintelligible)” and the officers chuckle. Less than six seconds pass before Dotson comes to the door and officers say “hey,” shining a bright light on the doorway.

Someone can be heard saying “what the” as Dotson opens the door and is immediately shot at multiple times. After the gunfire begins Dotson appears to raise his arms up but the firing continues and he falls to the ground.

The officers stop shooting and announce “shots fired” before checking on each other if anyone is hurt. When Dotson’s wife comes to the door, officers shine lights on the doorway and start firing again.

It is unclear if Dotson’s wife or the officers start shooting first. After the gunfire stops the woman can be heard yelling and officers announce themselves.

“Male is down,” one officer tells dispatch as other police vehicles can be heard responding. “We can still hear the female crying inside.”

Officers ask the wife to come out with her hands empty as she yells back something about “going upstairs” and children in the house. One officer says to another, “she pointed a gun at us too, so you know.”

An officer yells at Dotson’s wife, “this is the police department, we’re here to help you.” She yells back, “he’s been shot, help me.”

The officer tells another the woman picked up Dotson’s gun and shot at them before the woman yells “please help, somebody shot my husband.” An officer tells the other officers, “get her in cuffs!”

As officers enter the home, Dotson can be seen on the ground just inside the door with a gun lying next to him and officers declare him dead. Police can be heard telling the children to stay upstairs as the officers gather in the living room.