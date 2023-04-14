 Book ban proposal causes stir at Rio Rancho council meeting - Albuquerque Journal

Book ban proposal causes stir at Rio Rancho council meeting

By Michaela Helean / Rio Rancho Observer Staff Writer

Thirty-five people signed up to speak publicly at the April 13 Rio Rancho city council meeting. Most wanted to weigh in on a group asking the council to ban certain books from the public library. (Michaela Helean/Rio Rancho Observer)

Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with the city council to ban books that they find offensive from the public library.

It was made clear by councilors and the city manager during the public comment session of the April 13 meeting that there was no item about the banning of books and there isn’t one in the works yet either

Of the 35 people signed up for public comment, four were asking for a ban from the council. The rest were outraged.

Michael Jackovich, the first of the book ban group to speak, specified which books were offensive to him and called them predatory.

“These books are in the adult section but have no consequences for children under the age of 18 to find them and check them out,” he said.

The books he brought to the meeting were all books relating to the LGBTQIA community.

The first book was “The Art of Drag” by Jake Hall, the second was “Once a Girl, Always a Boy” by Jo Ivester and the last was “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson.

Read the rest of the story in the Rio Rancho Observer

