 Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing baby into a dumpster - Albuquerque Journal

Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing baby into a dumpster

By Nick Catlin / KOAT

Alexis Avila

 

A Hobbs woman who abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster in early 2022 was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in state district court in Lovington Friday.

Alexis Avila now faces up to 18 years behind bars. Her sentencing hearing is set to take place May 1.

Avila, then 18, was arrested after a group of dumpster-divers heard the infant, which they thought was a dog or kitten.

They moved a trash bag and found a baby inside, wrapped in a dirty blanket and with its umbilical cord still attached, according to earlier reports. They immediately called authorities and tried to keep the boy warm until police and paramedics arrived.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Avila, who admitted to giving birth at another location and then leaving the baby in a dumpster.

Questioned by police, Avila said she was not aware she was pregnant until shortly before giving birth.

Avila later pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Journal staff contributed to this report.

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing baby into a dumpster

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Video shows Farmington police realized they were at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Farmington Police Department released video ... The Farmington Police Department released video on Friday from three officers who mistakenly went to Robert Dotson's house while responding to an argument on ...
2
Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Avila could face up to ... Alexis Avila could face up to 18 years after a guilty verdict was read in court Friday
3
Sen. Cliff Pirtle says he won't seek reelection next ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said ... Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said Friday he will not seek reelection next year to another term, a month after sheriff's deputies responded to ...
4
Book ban proposal causes stir at Rio Rancho council ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with ... Some Rio Rancho residents pleaded with the city council to ban certain books from the public library. The books the group found offensive related ...
5
Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area ... Here's a list of eight Albuquerque-area restaurants open past 9 p.m.
6
A teen hoping to sell a gun to another ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought ... An 18-year-old student who allegedly brought guns to school in an attempt to sell at least one of them was arrested Thursday.
7
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced charges against more than two dozen members of Mexico's powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of ...
8
Just in time for summer, $500 rebates for NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just in time for summer vacation, ... Just in time for summer vacation, rebate checks could start hitting New Mexicans' bank accounts by June. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday ...
9
Where to get information about the Jemez River surge
ABQnews Seeker
What are the primary ways to ... What are the primary ways to get information about the Jemez River and the threat of a flood?