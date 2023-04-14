Hobbs woman found guilty of attempted murder after throwing baby into a dumpster

A Hobbs woman who abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster in early 2022 was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in state district court in Lovington Friday.

Alexis Avila now faces up to 18 years behind bars. Her sentencing hearing is set to take place May 1.

Avila, then 18, was arrested after a group of dumpster-divers heard the infant, which they thought was a dog or kitten.

They moved a trash bag and found a baby inside, wrapped in a dirty blanket and with its umbilical cord still attached, according to earlier reports. They immediately called authorities and tried to keep the boy warm until police and paramedics arrived.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Avila, who admitted to giving birth at another location and then leaving the baby in a dumpster.

Questioned by police, Avila said she was not aware she was pregnant until shortly before giving birth.

Avila later pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Journal staff contributed to this report.